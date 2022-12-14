El DeBarge

The internationally acclaimed Jazz in The Gardens has begun to release its 2023 lineup, which will include artists Jill Scott, Sean Paul and El DeBarge performing at the Hard Rock Stadium March 11 and 12. The music festival is working toward announcing more artists in the upcoming week.

