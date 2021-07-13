In the second performance of the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center’s Summer Series, Allan Harris will take the stage to perform original songs from his new album, “Kate’s Soul Food.”
Harris’ soulful jazz and blues influences pay tribute to his aunt Kate, whose restaurant, Kate’s Home Cooking, located near the Apollo Theater in New York City, was where its performers often dined when they were in Harlem.
Kate’s Home Cooking played a huge influence on Harris’ childhood. He spent many Sunday afternoons admiring its patrons, such as Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington. In addition to paying homage to his aunt through the album, Harris also honors his mother, a classic pianist, and his aunt Phoebe, who was a blues singer. These important figures shaped him into the artist he is today.
Harris will be accompanied by Arcoiris Sandoval on piano/keys, Shirazette Tinnin on drums and Marty Kenney on bass.
Performances will take place Saturday, July 31, at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. in SMDCAC’s Black Box Theater. Tickets are sold as two-seat table pods for $60 or four-seat table pods for $110 at SMDCAC.org.