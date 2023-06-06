Florida International University Juneteenth

An African dance class by Kukuwa Fitness at a previous Florida International University Juneteenth week event.

 (Florida International University)

On June 19, 1865, a group of enslaved people living in Galveston Texas, learned that the Emancipation Proclamation had granted them their legally sanc­tioned freedom more than two years prior. They were the very last in the country to be made aware of their self-determination.

People have commem­orated Juneteenth and the days leading up to it for years, with music, dance, food and conversations about what it means to cel­ebrate it. In South Florida, the party’s already getting started.

FIU’S WEEKLONG BASH

Juneteenth celebrates

Florida International University’s Department of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion is hosting several events June 10- 19 for its third annual Juneteenth Celebration, which kicks off with a “Crossing Overtown” screening at FIU’s Frost Art Museum. Historical panels and workshops are available to explain Juneteenth and Black history in person or through Zoom. See all the week’s events and get tickets at dei.fiu.edu/ juneteenth.

RUSH: JUNETEENTH

Arsht Center

This year’s Juneteenth Juke Joint at the Arsht Center is an homage to the rich history of Black music, culture, and food of the American South.

Join nonprofit organiza­tion A Reflection of Me for its Juneteenth exhibi­tion featuring art, food, live entertainment and a panel discussion includ­ing Rep. Dotie Joseph at Barry University June 11 from 4-7 p.m. The show will also feature the art­work of Willandra McGa­hee and Zeek Mathias. Ad­mission is free but you must RVSP at Eventbrite.com for tickets; search for “Rush: Juneteenth.”

JUNETEENTH JUKE JOINT

The Adrienne Arsht Cen­ter for the Performing Arts Heritage Committee presents its second annu­al Juneteenth Juke Joint on June 14, an homage to the rich history of Black music, culture, and food of the American South. Featured will be the Pan-African beats of DJ Shacia Payne Marley and world-renowned saxo­phonist, producer, and composer Melton Musta­fa Jr. The event begins at 7 p.m.; a specially curat­ed happy hour will fea­ture soul food-inspired appetizers. Tickets start at $35 and are available at ArshtCenter.org

