On June 19, 1865, a group of enslaved people living in Galveston Texas, learned that the Emancipation Proclamation had granted them their legally sanctioned freedom more than two years prior. They were the very last in the country to be made aware of their self-determination.
People have commemorated Juneteenth and the days leading up to it for years, with music, dance, food and conversations about what it means to celebrate it. In South Florida, the party’s already getting started.
FIU’S WEEKLONG BASH
Florida International University’s Department of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion is hosting several events June 10- 19 for its third annual Juneteenth Celebration, which kicks off with a “Crossing Overtown” screening at FIU’s Frost Art Museum. Historical panels and workshops are available to explain Juneteenth and Black history in person or through Zoom. See all the week’s events and get tickets at dei.fiu.edu/ juneteenth.
RUSH: JUNETEENTH
Join nonprofit organization A Reflection of Me for its Juneteenth exhibition featuring art, food, live entertainment and a panel discussion including Rep. Dotie Joseph at Barry University June 11 from 4-7 p.m. The show will also feature the artwork of Willandra McGahee and Zeek Mathias. Admission is free but you must RVSP at Eventbrite.com for tickets; search for “Rush: Juneteenth.”
JUNETEENTH JUKE JOINT
The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts Heritage Committee presents its second annual Juneteenth Juke Joint on June 14, an homage to the rich history of Black music, culture, and food of the American South. Featured will be the Pan-African beats of DJ Shacia Payne Marley and world-renowned saxophonist, producer, and composer Melton Mustafa Jr. The event begins at 7 p.m.; a specially curated happy hour will feature soul food-inspired appetizers. Tickets start at $35 and are available at ArshtCenter.org