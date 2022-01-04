The Adrienne Arsht Center's Jazz Roots Series is set to continue on Jan. 14 in their Knight Concert Hall with a tribute to Civil Rights activist and celebrated American artist Nina Simone.
"Ledisi Sings Nina" will be headlined by 2021 Grammy Award-winning vocalist Ledisi, who was previously nominated 14 times. The powerhouse vocalist has a career spanning almost two decades.
Since arriving on the scene in the late 1990s, Ledisi garnered three Soul Train Music awards, an NAACP Theater Award and six NAACP Image Award nominations. Most recently, she received two L.A. Stage Alliance Ovation Award nominations, including one for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. She has headlined two nationally sold-out tours, performed alongside Dave Matthews, Kelly Clarkson, Vince Gilland Maxwell as well as jazz greats Herbie Hancock and Patti Austin.
Nina Simone recorded more than 40 albums between 1958 and 1974, making her debut with "Little Girl Blue." She had a hit single in the United States in 1958 with "I Love You, Porgy." Simone's performaance style earned her the title "High Priestess of Soul." She was a pianist, singer and performer. As a composer and arranger, Simone moved from gospel to blues, jazz and folk, as well as classical music.
She addressed racial inequality in the United States for the first time in 1964 with the song "Mississippi Goddam." This was her response to the June 12, 1963, murder of Medgar Evers and the September 15, 1963, bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, that killed four young black girls and partly blinded a fifth. She said that the song was "like throwing ten bullets back at them," becoming one of many other protest songs written by Simone.
Unfortunately, the song hurt her career. In a JET magazine interview, Simone claimed that the music industry punished her by boycotting her records, resulting in her seeking refuge in Barbados. She would eventually live in Liberia and parts of Europe.
"Ledisi Sings Nina" promises to be a beautiful mixture of classical, jazz and R&B sounds with a riveting narrative of a musical bond between artists from different eras.
Tickets are $45, $55, $75 and $125 and may be purchased at the Adrienne Arsht Center box office by calling (305) 949-6722, or online at arshtcenter.org.