Leslie Odom Jr. headlined New World Symphony's “Broadway and Beyond” gala fundraiser in Miami Beach Feb. 26, 2022. Odom is an award-winning vocalist, songwriter, author and actor best known for his breakout role as the original Aaron Burr in the smash hit Broadway musical “Hamilton.” Ticket proceeds from the high-priced event will directly fund the orchestral academy that trains young musicians for careers in professional orchestras.
Leslie Odom Jr. helps raise money for New World Symphony
MARCH 2-8, 2022
