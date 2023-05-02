Miami Book Fair and Sosyete Koukouy of Miami are once again teaming up to present Little Haiti Book Festival, offering author presentations, live performances, children’s programming and other events centered around Haitian history and culture.
The free festival will take place in person Sunday, May 7, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex, located at 212 NE 59th Terrace in Miami. The fair will feature readings by a number of Haitian authors, free books for kids, a vibrant marketplace, music by DJ Nickymix, comedy by Aubry Blague, and other dance, theater and film workshops.
On Sunday, May 21 and 28, LHBF goes virtual with two panels: “Creole in Context: The Challenges and Opportunities of Promoting Haitian Creole Language and Culture” and “Dealing with the Plague of Insecurity.”
Festival founder Jean-Marie Willer Denis – the Haitian playwright, poet and activist known as Jean Mapou – is the founder of the festival and the owner of Little Haiti’s Libreri Mapou bookstore. He says he’s excited for people to attend the festival in person after years of it being fully remote because of the pandemic.
“We view this as a unique opportunity for community members to reconnect in person after being separated by the pandemic, and for our children to engage with, and learn about, the vibrant cultural heritage of Haiti,” he said.
Little Haiti Book Festival was launched in 2014 by Sosyete Koukouy, an advocacy group dedicated to preserving Haitian culture in the United States, and to combatting negative stereotypes and misconceptions about the Haitian community. Miami Book Fair joined forces with the Haitian book fair five years later to provide logistical support and is now co-organizer of the event.
This year’s Little Haiti Book Festival promises to cater to diverse interests and age groups. A primary focus of the festival will be author readings and book signings. Almost 100 authors will be present, showcasing their latest works and conversing about their creative processes and literary journeys.
If you go
WHAT: Little Haiti Book Festival
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, May 7; online events Sunday, May 21 and Sunday, May 28
WHERE: Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59th Terrace, Miami
COST: Free
INFORMATION: 305.757.9922 or MiamiBookFair.com/littlehaiti