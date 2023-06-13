HistoryMiami Museum’s Center for Photography has announced its second annual photography fellowship. The opportunity was created to support emerging local documentary photographers who capture and amplify community stories, particularly those relating to the Black community and people of color.
The selected photographer will be awarded a $25,000 fellowship that includes a future exhibition at the museum or an offsite location, as well as select photos being added to HistoryMiami’s permanent collection, among other opportunities.
“Last year was a great success,” said Christopher Barfield, director of exhibitions at the museum. “The depth of talent in Miami is undeniable, and we are eager to collaborate with a new photographer to document and illuminate the Miami experience.”
The program’s inaugural fellow is Woosler Delisfort of Little Haiti, a graduate of Miami Beach Senior High School. Over the past year, Delisfort has worked to capture the places of worship throughout Miami that Black and brown people go to for connectivity, tranquility, introspection and spirituality.
“Winning the HistoryMiami Museum Center for Photography Fellowship has forced me to come out of my comfort zone and improve my craft further,” said Delisfort. “It brought creativity back to my work and allowed me to expand my work from eastern and African spirituality to more broad issues of brown and Black religion in this community.
“I have the freedom now to document how we have a safe space to go to practice our religion here, whether its Vodou, Islam or mainstream Black churches. I want to surprise people with this body of work.”
Delisfort’s photography exhibition, titled “Sanctuary,” is scheduled to open at HistoryMiami in the summer of 2024.
“I couldn’t have done this without the fellowship … I applied for this last minute, right after I arrived back in Miami from a trip to Haiti,” Delisfort continued. “I never thought I would actually win! So, I would tell people to apply because you never know.”
Submissions for the 2022-2023 fellowship are due no later than June 30, 2023. Application details can be found at HistoryMiami.org/photofellow. Applications will be reviewed by a diverse committee of local documentary photographers, curators, other photography professionals and/or museum staff. The selected fellow will be announced by July 31.
HistoryMiami Museum’s Center of Photography is dedicated to collecting, safeguarding and sharing photographic images that tell the stories of our community. The Center emphasizes documentary photography and serves photographers, researchers and the public through its collection of historical images, dedicated photography galleries, programming and more. This fellowship project is made possible in part by The Jorge M. Pérez Family Foundation at The Miami Foundation as part of the CreARTE grant program.