For its Black History Month season opener, the venerable M Ensemble Company is giving a new generation of patrons a chance to experience a true piece of American theater history – Joseph A. Walker’s “The River Niger,” the half-century-year-old, off-Broadway premiere of the Negro Ensemble Company.
Staged by Carbonell Award-winning actor-director André L. Gainey, Walker’s sprawling drama takes place inside a Harlem brownstone that an extended Black family calls home.
Reflective of its early 1970s era, the script explores issues that endure, disturb and haunt us still – the sacrificing of dreams, expectations we place on our offspring, the different ways Black men and women cope. The fraught, sometimes tragic relationship between the Black community and law enforcement – a story that never seems to end – is also part of “The River Niger.”
Multiple storylines intertwine, and at a running time of more than three hours (a single brief intermission comes more than two hours into the action), the production is in need of strategic tightening and a quicker pace. Also, the playwright’s device of having most scenes or segments begin with someone pounding on a door becomes so predictable that you start waiting for the next character to arrive.
The production’s 11 characters and the way the cast plays them, however, largely keep the audience engaged.
Patriarch John Williams (Chat Atkins, giving one of his strongest performances in his long history with M Ensemble) keeps food on the table and supports his wife’s extended family by painting houses. He discarded his dreams of becoming a lawyer, but still clings to his true passion: writing poetry. But late in the play, as he delivers the poem that gives “The River Niger” its title, we experience the powerful vestiges of what might have been.
His stalwart, loving wife Mattie (Jade L. Jones, who radiates a loyal warmth) has been complicit in John becoming an alcoholic. She pretends to fuss, to keep him in line, but she knows how much a lifetime of sacrifice has cost him and wants John – now in his 60s – to grab all the happiness he can.
Mattie’s mother, Wilhelmina Brown, played with masterful comedic flair by Carbonell winner Carolyn Johnson-Davis, is there to pass judgment, get in everybody’s business and compete with her son-in-law at sneaking hidden booze. She lives there, but their Jamaica-born next-door neighbor Dr. Dudley Stanton (Keith C. Wade, another M Ensemble veteran who is an adept grounding force in this production) practically does, popping in and out to drink, debate politics, trade joking insults and lend John a little money when Mattie isn’t looking.
Everyone is waiting for a homecoming: the return of John and Mattie’s 25-year-old son Jeff (the magnetic Roderick Randle, so adept at conveying Jeff’s quicksilver emotional changes) from his time in the U.S. Air Force as a navigator. Among the surprises awaiting Jeff is Ann Vanderguild (Tyquisha Ariel Braynen), a South African-born nurse who met Jeff in Canada and aims to marry him.
Less welcome is Jeff’s old Harlem gang, a mixture of militants inspired by the Black Power movement and armed thugs ready to take what they want. Leader Big Moe Hayes (Jean Hyppolite) wants to draw his lifelong friend Jeff back into the group’s police-baiting criminal life. But Jeff is determined to take on the law school part of his father’s abandoned dream and change his community that way.
Inevitably, tensions mount and explode. The gang members – junkie Skeeter (Martin Davis), sexual predator Chips (Xavier Latorture) and volatile Al (Kedar Myers) – bring danger with them every time they come through the door, though Moe’s girlfriend, Gail (Nairobi), proves to be a positive force.
Set designer Mitchell Ost has created three key playing areas: a neatly kept living room (set dresser Patricia E. Williams wraps the sofa covered in protective plastic) and, just one step down, a tidy kitchen. An extremely tall staircase leading to the upstairs bedrooms becomes part of the action more than once, and you feel for Johnson-Davis’s Wilhelmina, who must climb up and come down it repeatedly.
Richardson and Chasity Hart collaborated on the costumes, making Braynen’s Ann look particularly ’70s chic. Quanikqua “Q” Bryant’s lighting underscores the emotional content of Jeff’s eventual confessional about his Air Force experience, and Marcus Banks threads a subdued yet ominous bass through the show.
Something else you should know about “The River Niger” though, particularly since a number of young kids were part of the opening night audience. Walker’s language, which can be poetic and quite funny, is also shocking and offensive at times.
John and Dudley go at each other verbally, tossing insults, hauling out the N-word and far, far worse. They’re not mad, just kidding each other in a kind of nonstop roast, but that’s how they do it. The sexual talk and threats among the younger characters is equally raw. Consider yourself warned.
“The River Niger” still needs to gel. The actors have most, but not all, of their lines down. Braynen’s supposed South African accent sounds nothing like one, and Nairobi is too soft-spoken. More tightening – and more confidence – should make for a better experience for the actors and the audience.
“The River Niger” is resonant and relevant but, despite its Tony and Obie awards, is not as enduringly impactful as other period pieces such as “A Raisin in the Sun,” “Ceremonies in Dark Old Men” or “A Soldier’s Play.” But watching the final scene, taking in the aftermath of a sacrifice as blue and red police lights whirl outside, your heart sinks as you acknowledge that 50 years later, such tragedies endure.
If you go
“The River Niger”
Presented by M Ensemble
Sandrell Rivers Theater
6103 NW Seventh Ave., Miami
Now through Feb. 26
Thursday to Saturday, 8 p.m.
Sunday, 3 p.m.
Tickets: $36; student and senior discounts available at door
ArtburstMiami.com is a nonprofit source of dance, visual arts, music and performing arts news.