Mary J. Blige, H.E.R., Rick Ross and the Isley Brothers are set to headline Miami Gardens’ mega jazz and R&B music festival, Jazz in the Gardens, in March 2022.
The city’s mayor, Rodney Harris, unveiled the official star-studded lineup Friday — including SWV, The Roots with special guest T-Pain, Stokely, Jonathan McReynolds, Mike Phillips and Mark Allen Felton — for the return of the festival at the Hard Rock Stadium stage after a COVID-caused hiatus last year.
“We’re excited to have Jazz in the Gardens back once again,” Harris told The Miami Times. “It’s going to be a great opportunity for people to get together once again.”
The two day affair, held Saturday and Sunday on March 12-13, will mark the 15th anniversary of the event. Miami Gardens has been home to the festival since 2006.
“Jazz in the Gardens started as a concert in a dirt field in a parking lot and now it has blossomed into one of the most premiere music festivals in the entire world,” Harris said. “We’re excited that it took place and started here in Miami Gardens and we’re excited for it to be here and we’re going to keep it here.”
Last year during the height of the pandemic, the festival was forced to cancel just two days before doors were set to open. If you want to catch the return of the big show this time around, you’ll need to be vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Face masks will be strongly encouraged.
Radio host and comedian Rickey Smiley will return to grace the stage as host and Live Nation Entertainment will be partnering with the city on the event.
“[It’s a] staple here in South Florida and we are beyond excited to help continue the tradition and usher in the next chapter of this amazing event,” said Brittany Flores, President of Live Nation Florida.
“As a manager, my clients have played this festival several times over the past decade” said Shawn Gee, President of Live Nation Urban, “so when presented with the opportunity to work alongside the city to produce the event this year, I was super excited. Jazz in the Gardens is one of the most important live events in the culture of Jazz & R&B music, globally. Our goal is not only to produce a stellar event, but to let the world know about the hidden gem that [the] City of Miami Gardens has with this event.”
The internationally-renowned music festival not only benefits the city, but the region of South Florida, Harris says.
“We look at the funds that are being generated throughout the entire region. Hotels, restaurants and businesses will benefit from Jazz in the Gardens being here. And that’s one reason we keep it going because this is something that everybody wants to see and benefits from,” he said.
Local performers have yet to be announced and tickets are not yet available. For more information,visit www.jazzinthegardens.com.