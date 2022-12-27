A Miami-based lifestyle and fashion photographer is spotlighting 40 of the city’s most prominent and trailblazing women in a new coffee table book.
“Miami Women” features eight Black women and a number of other women of Hispanic, Asian and European ancestry. The women, who are photographed throughout the city, range from refugees to executives, doctors, dancers, activists, surfers and mayors.
“I started this personal project to inspire my mixed-race and adopted teen daughters by showing them role models of all colors and ethnicities in our city,” said Femke Tewari, a Dutch filmmaker and author of “Miami Women.”
The project is a book of photographs taken throughout the city, life stories and an exhibition of women living out their passions.
“Early in the pandemic, I was in shock about the intense discussion about race in America,” said Femke Tewari. “As part of a true rainbow family, I needed to use the power of photography to show the beauty of diversity. The book, full of compelling images and inspiring stories about women who love and serve Miami, also became an artwork about female empowerment.”
The book includes Miami Shores’ first Black Mayor Crystal Wagar, Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce Senior Vice President Denise Jordan, fashion model and skin care equity advocate Chiquanna Villines, travel writer and tv show host Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon, filmmaker and sexual assault survivor Bianca Ramirez, jewelry designer Jessie Bonne, reiki master Donna Freeman, and Adrienne Arsht Center Senior Human Resources Human Resource Director Kimba King.
“I wish more women and women of color would see that there are no boundaries to what we can do,” says Wagar in the book. “We spend too much time thinking about what we can’t do, and not enough about what we can.”
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Jackson Memorial Hospital Emergency Medicine Chief Lilly Lee, disability activist Paula Carozzo and Water Women Collective Miami founder Karen Monteagudo are also named in the book.
Tewari’s high-quality 270-page book is priced at $69.90. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Women’s Fund of Miami-Dade.
For more information on “Miami Women,” visit Femketewari.com/miamiwoman.