Miami-based choreographer and visual artist Hattie Mae Williams creates art that reaches beyond walls, by bringing her projects to life through dance.
But this time around, she wants her audience to be moved by more than just, well, her moves.
For five days, Williams will take over part of the Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami for her latest exhibition, “Currents,” next month. Transforming the building into a ritual space, she is combining performance, film, photographs and interactive installations to compel exhibitiongoers to rethink the way they venture through the world.
Visitors will start by entering through different landscapes dubbed “spirit chambers” that represent the four classic elements of earth, air, fire and water. Each space is an invitation for deep meditation and to connect with each element – and reconnect to happiness.
“You could sit. You could meditate,” Williams said. “Ritual is a huge component of this process for me in general, and how we interact with elements.”
Interactive elements are also included in these spiritual chambers. Visitors can circle an object three times and offer libations to ancestors or the earth. For air, the chamber will be lined with mesh to allow air to flow through. For earth, the floor will be covered in grass and soil.
At the center of the work are two feature films created in collaboration with director Christian Salazar that convey a message of examining relationships with nature and technology in the modern world. Exhibitiongoers will be presented with a scannable QR code to watch the first film, “Mother Of,” on a mobile device. The second film, “Marooned,” will be viewed via projection onto a large screen on MOCA’s Pavilion Gallery walls.
Williams – a mother herself – explores birth, motherhood and the overall connection to the earth in “Mother Of” through a choreographed performance.
“Think of Mother Earth – the cosmic mother – but then also of your relationship to your actual mother,” she said. “And on a larger scale, your relationship to women and the feminine energy.”
“Marooned” features themes of isolation, technology, how much humankind is taking from nature and what that could mean in the long run.
“For me, when I watch ‘Marooned,’ it really brings me back to the time of the (COVID-19) shutdown,” she said.
“Currents” is the fifth of six new performance works addressing climate change and sustainability produced by the Live Arts Lab Alliance (LALA) Artists in Residence program. Last year, Live Arts Miami (formerly known as MDC Live Arts) announced that it would be selecting six local artists to develop works on Miami’s climate crisis.
As climate change and global warming become more and more urgent, Kathryn Garcia, Live Arts Miami executive director, stresses that art can be used to inspire audiences and in turn, make a change.
“Everybody needs to do their part and bring things to the table. Artists are very important voices on that table and we need to be working with (them) to address this as well,” said Garcia. “We wanted to focus on a local Miami perspective on climate change.”
After being chosen as a LALA resident, Williams began concepting ideas for her installation amid the social and emotional journey the world has undergone due to the pandemic.
During this fraught time, thinking about the environmental crisis brought forth a focus on other global issues, including racism, discrimination and gentrification. These themes are displayed in a series of South Florida maps Williams set up in the exhibition, depicting historical events in line with the elements, such as the fires that broke out during the 1980 McDuffie riots. She also depicts historical redlining and inequality on a map, tying it to her pregnancy to pose the question: What am I generationally leaving behind for my children?
Like “Mother Of,” Williams questions how negative violent energy around all of us has been put into the earth.
“It’s really about survival and liberation for me,” she explained. “What I hope people get is, how can we be more in collaboration with each other and the earth as opposed to this energy of domination?”