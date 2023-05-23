On the road with Broadway’s 2023 tour of “Into the Woods,” Tony-nominated actress and FSU graduate Montego Glover will soon wow audiences in her native Nashville at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center.
The musical, published in 1986, takes the plots of classic Brothers Grimm-esque fairy tales like “Cinderella,” “Little Red Riding Hood” and “Jack and the Beanstalk” and intertwines their stories and endings, exploring how each character’s dreams and wishes have affected their lives and those around them.
Portraying the Witch, a character who kicks off the plot of the show, is Glover, who was raised in Chattanooga and will be bringing a deep love for Tennessee to her upcoming performance.
“Playing this role is always a thrilling experience for me,” she said. “Starting in New York and now being able to bring this show so close to home is such a fulfilling feeling. My mother has told me that she and my other family are basically already in line, and it is so good to have that kind of support behind you.”
Glover has had the performing arts as a part of her life since a young age, attending the Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences and later Florida State University for a bachelor’s in fine arts with honors. Since then, she’s made appearances on stage and TV and in movies, and even appears in a few video games. She was nominated for a best performance Tony Award for her portrayal of Felicia in “Memphis” and tied with Catherine Zeta-Jones for the Drama Desk award for outstanding actress.
“It’s so humbling,” said Glover. “To go where I’ve been and do what I’ve been blessed to do and to come back to where it all started? Incredibly humbling.”
Glover will be performing with similarly talented actors who, like her, will be reprising their original Broadway roles for the show. Sebastian Arcelus and Stephanie J. Block are the Baker and his wife, and Gavin Creel returns as the Wolf.
“Working with this cast and crew again has been a dream,” Glover said. “Just being around these people fills me with an energy I hope every one of our audiences feels during our tour.”