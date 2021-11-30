With massive, yet careful strokes of her paintbrush, Detroit-based fine artist Sydney G. James has been working on her large scale mural encompassing the north Flagler wall at 394 NW 24th St. for four days.
On the matte black wall is her go-to muse, Jonni, a Black woman she’s incorporated into her art all over the globe. It’s no different from most of her work, where she sets Black women at the forefront of her portraits and murals as a way to reposition the negative narrative of their visibility in society.
“I use her often because I focus most of my work on highlighting Black women and steadily addressing some societal issues just with my paintings,” James said. “She just tends to represent whatever I want to say.”
The piece, named “Serving Tee” in reference to the t-shirt her subject is wearing and the white teacup being held, pays tribute to Wynwood’s brand as a major outdoor art attraction that brings together some of the world’s greatest artists in graffiti and street art. Incorporated into her painting is an ode to the legendary Darryl McCray, best known as “Cornbread,” a 1960s legendary graffiti writer from Philadelphia famed by many as the first modern graffiti artist.
“People of color that walk by, I’d love them to feel seen because oftentimes, especially with Wynwood walls and Art Basel, the people of the actual area in the neighborhood, they’re often not even recognized,” she said. “And for those who may not be a person of color, but might be a woman, I want her to feel seen. I want people to feel beauty and feel like they might be in a gallery or a museum when they come across it.”
“Serving Tee” is part of the free Flagler Street Art Festival, the brainchild of entrepreneur and developer Moishe Mana, who has inspired dozens of public installations in Downtown's Flagler District -- now undergoing a $27 million transformation -- during Miami Art Week.
Produced by Mana Common and Mana Public Arts in partnership with Urban Impact Lab, the Miami Mural Festival and its sister Flagler Street Art Festival is a weeklong celebration running from Nov. 29 through Dec. 5., although the artwork will remain on view indefinitely. It will feature a series of local and international artists like Alexis Tsegba, RAVAF, Case MaClaim, Elle, Queen Andrea, Fuzi and more.
As the biggest private real estate owner in Downtown Miami, Mana owns nearly 55 acres of land and 1.8 million square feet of floor space between Wynwood and Downtown Miami’s Flagler District. The new set of murals spanning dozens of his buildings aims to remove class-based barriers associated with museums and galleries and increase community access to art.
“Every December the focus of the art world centers on Miami. Through this public art initiative, our goal is to spread international attention more equitably by engaging underserved communities by providing everyone access to free public art,” said Ana Garcia, director of Mana Public Arts, in a press release.
“We view culture as the energy which breathes life into a community before development even starts, and sustains that life for decades,” said Mana. “It’s the fuel for arts and entertainment that creates breeding grounds for spontaneous interactions and exchanges.”
James is no stranger to using buildings as canvases. Just this summer, she co-founded BLKOUT Walls Festival, a week-long festival back in her home of Detroit, that put the spotlight on Black muralists and hosted live panel discussions, pop-up art exhibitions and more.
Last year, she graced the west side of the Detroit Chroma building with a nine-story mural titled “The Girl with the D Earring,” which reimagines the renowned Dutch portrait “Girl with a Pearl Earring”' by Johannes Vermeer. It replaces the pearl earring with an Old English neon pink “D” earring and features her close friend and interdisciplinary artist Halima Cassells.
During the height of the Black Lives Matter protests during the pandemic, James created a 3,500 square foot monument of Malice Green, an unarmed Black man who was beaten to death by two police officers in 1992, on the side of a Detroit gallery she co-owns after watching coverage of yet another police killing.
“When George Floyd got murdered, it’s crazy because that’s what pulled me out of my funk because I had to get up and act,” she explained.
In Green’s hand is a scroll of paper listing more than 1,000 names of Black men, women and children who have died from police brutality. In just an hour and a half of posting it, her GoFundMe page raised more than $18,000 at the time. Most of it went towards mural supplies, as well as stipends to those who helped her. The rest went to organizations dedicated to paying bail funds for protestors who were being arrested.
“As long as people benefit, the actual people of the community benefit, that makes me happy,” James said. “With any mural festival, we have to make sure, or I try to make sure, of some type of community engagement at least where the community knows what’s going on and how they can benefit.”