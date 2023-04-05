A new app called Bring The Noise launched last month designed to explore and promote Black culture, and empower Black artists and influencers to make more informed decisions about their lives, careers and platforms.
The new “culture media” app will create a chat room of sorts where visitors can debate the needs of Black culture and protect the interests of Black artists and culture advocates, said Public Enemy founder and Chuck D, who is sponsoring the app’s release.
“It’s a flow in its usage like a billion other apps,” said the legendary rapper in an interview with the National Newspaper Publishers Association. “This is just dedicated to culture. To the F.A.M. – Film, Art and Music.”
The new app is about “less of what they want” in social media platforms and more of a place “where you can create more of what you want,” said Chuck D. “With ‘Bring the Noise,’ we’re not telling anyone to leave social media. This is culture media. You might not know me, but you definitely don’t know those people you checked ‘I accept’ to.
“One thing that culture media does is the music, the craft and the art, and it’s not uninviting to 35 and under if you want to give it a name, figure or number. It engages a conversation in a room that just keeps it to the art and culture, and that’s what it is.
“I just think social media’s all over the place. Everybody feels like they have a mic and a camera and are a superstar, so I’m just like, ‘Cool, stay there if you want to,’ but you could go to BringTheNoiseApp.com. History will be made for culture media being greater than social media.”
As noted by HipHopDx.com, the new app should come as no surprise, considering how adamantly Chuck D and others have pushed for hip-hop to have a group of advisors to help explore and examine the needs of Black culture. Percolating for years, the concept peaked in January when hip-hop artist Bow Wow said the music industry is like the NBA and should form a union, according to Source magazine.
“Hip Hop needs a board! No different than the NBA w/ the players association. A committee. That can set rules and keep things in control and protect this thing we call hip hop! And have a retirement plan for the OG rappers,” said Bow Wow in a Twitter post.
LL Cool J’s brand, Rock the Bells, agreed with Bow Wow on Twitter, stating it has ensured that veteran rappers are taken care of, the Source reported.
Chuck D, KRS-One, Kurtis Blow and Doug E. Fresh teamed up to establish the Hip Hop Alliance union last year.
“Managers, Artists, Agents, Engineers and Producers, what is the retirement plan, healthcare plan, and fare commission standards for us?” asked KRS-One in a Twitter post about the new union. “What is a fare wage for what we do within ‘hip-hop’ as an industry? Answer: The Hip Hop Alliance!”
In January, the alliance issued a statement in response to Bow Wow petitioning for a governing board.
“Like every other aspect of society’s workforce, the artists and creators of hip-hop need protection, support and advocacy,” the statement read. “From label disputes to intellectual property retrieval and the need for an overall governing body, the Hip Hop Alliance (HHA) was established.
“HHA aims to empower artists to make informed decisions about their career and ensure that their rights are respected and protected.”
Miami Times staff contributed to this report.