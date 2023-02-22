Two leading young adult authors have inked a seven-figure publishing deal to write a pair of novels centered on Black, queer characters.
Black authors George M. Johnson and Leah Johnson (no relation) will write two romantic comedies, starting in 2025 with “There’s Always Next Year,” FSG Books for Young Readers, an imprint of Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group, announced last week. The story is set around New Year’s Day and tells of two cousins looking to get their lives – romantic and otherwise – back in order.
“There is an African proverb that states ‘If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together.’ That is what the collaboration experience has been with Leah Johnson,” George Johnson said in a statement. “As Black queer people, we are much more powerful when we combine our writing, creativity, and world build as authors together.”
Leah Johnson said readers should prepare for a riveting tale.
“If the book is even half as fun to read as it was to write, then brace yourself,” she said. “As books about queer folks continue to face bannings and challenges across the country, writing a book that’s rooted in joy about the way we love one another feels like a liberatory act.”
George Johnson is the author of “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” a bestselling “memoir-manifesto” from 2020 that also has appeared on the American Library Association’s annual list of books most frequently banned or challenged by community members.
Leah Johnson’s “You Should See Me In a Crown” also was released in 2020 and the following year was Reese Witherspoon’s first choice for her Young Adult Book Club. Time magazine has listed it as among the 100 best young adult books of all time.
“My hope is that by continuing to put this type of work out in the world, and being loud and visible queer authors, we can affirm to young people everywhere that their stories do now, and will always, matter,” she said.