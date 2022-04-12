Artists are taking over Liberty Gardens Park this weekend for NoMi Art Walk.
Hosted by the North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency (NMCRA), the free fun-for-all event is kicking off this Saturday from 3 to 9 p.m., directly across from the Museum of Contemporary Art.
The day will feature local artisans selling their crafts at pop-up exhibits, hands-on creative activities for kids through an interactive art zone, and live musical performances by Cooley Mack, Lance-O from Kulcha Shok and School of Rock North Miami.
There will be plenty of food and beverage options for guests as well.
Coinciding with NoMi Art Walk, North Miami’s new “Wine Walk” will offer generous discounts and wine tastings from multiple local businesses, including Sommelier Valley, Tomato & Basil and more.
“In recent years, North Miami’s downtown corridor has transformed into a vibrant, active space complete with locally owned businesses, culinary hot spots and an immense amount of public art,” said NMCRA Chairman and North Miami Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime. “The NoMi Art Walk event exemplifies our commitment to our local culture and presents a great opportunity for residents and visitors to gather in Liberty Gardens Park for an evening full of arts, festivities and fun.”
Free parking is located within walking distance to Liberty Gardens Park. The next two editions of NoMi Art Walk are scheduled for June and August 2022, with more details to come. For more information, visit NoMiArtWalk.com.