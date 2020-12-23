“One Night in Miami,” a fictional account of a single unforgettable evening when four Black American legends – Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke – met up in a South Florida motel room, will premiere New Year’s Day at Miami Dade College’s Tower Theater at 1508 SW 8th St.
Based on the critically acclaimed 2013 stage play of the same name by Kemp Powers, the film takes place on Feb. 25, 1964, when Cassius Clay (played by Eli Goree) shocked the sports world by beating Sonny Liston for the national heavyweight title at the Miami Beach Convention Center. While crowds of people swarm the city to celebrate the match, Clay heads to Hampton House, the now iconic Overtown motel where celebrities of color visiting Miami during the days of segregation could find lodgings.
He is joined by three of his closest friends to celebrate his victory: activist Malcolm X (played by Kingsley Ben-Adir), soul singer Sam Cooke (played by Leslie Odom Jr.) and football star Jim Brown (played by Aldis Hodge). The four men spend the night sharing their thoughts about their roles in the civil rights movement and moving the country forward to define a new world for themselves and for all Black people.
Directed by Oscar-winning actress Regina King in her directorial debut, “One Night in Miami” is a fictionalized telling of a real-life event. In fact, the four men were friends and the get-together really took place. After that very night in Miami, Cassius Clay converted to Islam and changed his name to Muhammad Ali. View the film’s showtimes and purchase tickets at towertheatermiami.com/coming-soon/one-night-miami.
“One Night in Miami” will be released on Amazon Prime Jan. 15, 2021. Read more about the history of this real-life event and get a deeper look into the Historic Hampton House, the play and the film in The Miami Times on Jan. 6.