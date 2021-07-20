As we continue navigating this disorienting phase in national history, Oolite Arts opens "Where there is power" on July 21, an exhibition about the many ways that artists access, spy upon, expose, memorialize, and occasionally trouble the machinations of power.
"Where there is power" is co-organized by Amanda Bradley, programs manager at Oolite Arts, and Réne Morales, chief curator at Pérez Art Museum Miami.
“When I was first invited to do the show last summer, the world really felt like it was on fire,” said Morales. “Between the pandemic, the movement for Black lives, ongoing trauma from the last administration and election, and crises at the border, the societal powers that structure and regulate our lives were clearly becoming unstable. So, we wanted to put together a show that would respond to the political instability and volatility of the times.”
The exhibition’s title refers to a famous quote by the philosopher Michel Foucault: “Where there is power, there is resistance.” Black artists featured in the The Miami-based artists featured in the exhibition include Francisco Maso, Reginald O'Neal, Edny Jean Joseph and Chire Regans.
The exhibition touches on several urgent themes including racial conflict, law enforcement, mass incarceration, cults of personality, mass protests, immigration, the exploitation of natural resources, and digital surveillance.
“Inclusive of both deeply personal and political intersections with power, the exhibition creates an entry point into understanding some of the larger systems that govern our daily lives,” said Bradley.
Morales adds, “It is an important moment to take stock of and think about how power impacts our lives. These artists remind us of the inherent value of shedding light into dark places.”
Anyone interested in experiencing the exhibition may visit the Oolite Arts gallery at 924 Lincoln Road in Miami Beach between noon - 5 p.m., July 21 – Sept. 19, 2021.