Oolite Arts, one of Miami’s largest support organizations for local artists, will offer its resident artists a $1,000-a-month housing stipend to ease the impact of the city’s affordability crisis, thanks to new funding from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.
The housing stipend for resident visual artists will be offered beginning in 2024.
“As a cultural community, we need to find ways to ensure that artists who chose to make South Florida their home can afford to live here. The arts sector, which is one of Miami’s greatest assets, will only thrive if we find solutions. We’re excited Knight Foundation has stepped forward to help our resident artists bridge the financial gap,” said Dennis Scholl, Oolite Arts’ president and CEO in a written statement.
In addition, the $1.25 million in funding will create a Film & Digital Lab at Oolite Arts’ new home in the city of Miami. Oolite Arts also will hire a chief technology officer to lead the lab and the organization’s efforts to help artists work at the intersection of art and technology.
“Oolite Arts is always finding new and interesting ways to inform, engage and connect people through art,” said Victoria Rogers, Knight’s arts program vice president. “We’re excited to support their artist and residence program, which will help sustain an innovative learning center in the heart of Miami, well into the future.”
The funding is part of Knight Foundation’s new $40.7 million investment in local arts organizations and initiatives that use technology in their practice to enhance the way art is produced, shared and experienced.