The North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) is calling on artists to submit original designs for two public space projects by June 30.
The winning design for an outdoor sculpture gallery along the medians of Pioneer Boulevard, entitled “Pioneer Frontiers,” pays $25,000.
North Miami is seeking a vibrant series of three-dimensional artworks to convert the quiet street into a modern day community park, featuring renovated prominent historic arches, book benches, new walkways and additional fauna and flora.
The theme pioneer was chosen to reflect the North Miami CRA efforts to push the narrative of futurism, the global journey of travelers and the definition of frontier boundaries. The beautification effort will enhance the experience of all those visiting the corridor of Pioneer Boulevard, making it an attraction for art lovers.
A second project, U-Wrap NoMi, pays $5,000 to the successful artist for digital artworks to be used as vinyl wraps for traffic signal boxes.
The City of North Miami consists of four districts, which will all be phased in with art reflecting themes of resilience and sustainability.
This is the second round of a project that started earlier this year. The utility boxes at North Miami’s Griffing Park, featuring designs by commissioned artist Cavan Koebel, were unveiled in May.
The beautification effort will enhance the experience of all those visiting the corridors and help to prevent the vandalization of the boxes. Site visits are encouraged but not required.
The utility boxes are located at different arterials and neighborhoods throughout the city and sit on the ground at intersections. They vary in size, but many are approximately 5’ x 2’ x 4’.
Professional artists with demonstrated experience are eligible to apply for both opportunities; all submitted work must be original. Visit NorthMiamiCRA.org for more information.