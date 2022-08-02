The Historic Ward Rooming House was the site of Saturday night’s Overtown Born Day celebration. The event was hosted by Chris Norwood, founder of Hampton Art Lovers, which runs an art gallery at the site of the former hotel. Victoria Roach, great-great-great-great-granddaughter of Victoria Ward, namesake of the historic site, recited her poetry, while The Remyz entertained the crowd with an alternative fusion of funk, blues and pop. The city of Miami was officially incorporated July 28, 1896; the first person to sign the charter was Silas Austin, a Black man from Overtown who was commemorated during the Born Day event.
August 3-9, 2022
