You know it’s National Poetry Month when Piano Slam comes around. 2023 marks the 15th anniversary of the poetry and spoken-word competition – presented as a classical and hip-hop music concert by the Dranoff 2 Piano Foundation.
The free event at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts is happening Wednesday, April 19, at 7:30 p.m. in the Knight Concert Hall. Featuring 16 poets, this year’s competition is informed by the theme “Hot Music, Hot Miami,” based on a Dranoff 2-commissioned piece by Academy Award-, Pulitzer Prize- and Grammy-winning classical composer John Corigliano Chiaroscuro, “The Unevenness of Light and Shade.”
“I remember many saying teens don’t like classical music. But with the performance of great artists, it turned out teens love classical music, even if they haven’t heard any of it,” said Carlene Sawyer, Dranoff 2 executive director and Piano Slam creator. “Music is the open door. We are all hardwired from music, and arts-integrated education has proven to increase children’s academic success in all subjects.”
Dranoff 2 has been serving Miami-Dade Public Schools students since 2004 with live classical concerts featuring top professional pianists from all over the world, and has partnered and co-presented Piano Slam with the Arsht since 2007. The educational component allows Miami-Dade teens to participate through creative writing and poetry composition.
From October to March, Dranoff 2 brought multiple concerts, poets and hip-hop world artists, poetry writing workshops and local Miami climate science experts into middle and high school classrooms, from Miami Gardens to Homestead. This year’s Piano Slam science-centered theme was contributed by Jane Gilbert, Miami-Dade County’s chief heat officer.
“I think Piano Slam is a wonderful way for young artists to express themselves and show who they are with their work. The first few rehearsals were really good. I have been exposed to some things that I did not know about,” said Kaaliyah Lollar, an eighth grader at Miami Norland Middle School. “I’m already bold, so, now it’s making me even better. I feel like this is a wonderful program, and I hope to see it thrive.”
“It’s a really good experience,” said Roman Suarez-Leon, a sixth grader from South Miami Middle School. “It has been giving me a lot of lessons ... such as how to project my voice. It is inspiring me to do better things with what I have.”
Sixteen teen poetry competition semifinalists were selected from 1,000 entries; they’re rehearsing with Piano Slam’s professional artists and honing their skills with performance coaches to compete in the grand finals concert next week. Competing head-to-head, four of the 16 Miami teams will win $1,000 prizes for being named top young poets from Miami-Dade County Public Schools.
“Students are not only writing about music, but they are writing about their hometowns. This brings power to the families of students and their community with pride like never before. This is so important and very different from bringing them into this space for a tour. It instead places them on the stage. This is where they belong,” said Sawyer.
Audiences can also expect to see appearances from hip-hop group Afrobeta, piano duo Spektra, award-winning choreographers Liony Garcia and Maya Billig, and pianists Inesa Gegprifti and Redi Llupa, as well as poet Arsimmer McCoy.
The event is free, but you must obtain tickets at ArshtCenter.org.
