The third annual Reggae Jam Festival returns to Miami this Sunday, Jan. 2, featuring live musical performances by two legendary reggae bands.
Reggae icon Bob Marley’s Grammy-nominated band The Wailers will headline the festival alongside the Inner Circle band at Oasis Wynwood.
Led by the late Marley and deriving from Peter Tosh’s “The Teenagers” ska vocal group, The Wailers produced an extensive list of hit singles including “Could You Be Loved,” “No Women, No Cry,” and “Stir It Up.” The group has continued to perform without co-founder Bunny Wailer, who died in early March at the age of 73 after frequently being hospitalized following a July 2020 stroke.
Inner Circle’s headlining comes after the band announced that it is set to release the “Riches Wii A Pree” single featuring dancehall artist Teejay, which previewed at the Inner Circle Fest earlier this month, in time for the new year. The band is behind the “Bad Boys” theme song for American television show “Cops” and was formed in Kingston, Jamaica, in 1968 by brothers Ian and Roger Lewis. They are now the group’s consistent-playing members on bass and guitar.
Both bands are praised for their contributions to the reggae music genre that originated in Jamaica in the late 1960s, which incorporates musical elements from calypso, blues, jazz, Afro-Caribbean, rocksteady and ska.
Previous headliners and performers for the festival include the England-originated and Grammy Award-winning Steel Pulse reggae band as well as Marley’s sons, Damian and Stephen Marley, and his grandson, Skip Marley.
Doors for the family-friendly festival open at 3 p.m., with the show scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Dubwise Sound Station will provide music for Reggae Jam. Tickets, available on Eventbrite.com (search for “The Reggae Jam”), are $15.