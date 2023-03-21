Author-visual artist Faith Ringgold, internationally known for her paintings, sculpture and intricate narrative quilts promoting themes of social justice, will be honored this spring by the American Academy of Arts and Letters.
The 92-year-old Harlem, N.Y., native will receive the prestigious Gold Medal for Painting, joining poetry critic Helen Hennessy Vendler and photographer Susan Unterberg as honorees at the academy’s annual awards and induction ceremony this May.
Academy president Kwame Anthony Appiah said the three recipients “reflect the inevitable dialectic between individual creativity and community in the life of the arts.”
“In addition to their own remarkable talent as creative artists, these three recipients have dedicated parts of their careers to furthering the work of other artists, be it through criticism and essays that taught a public how to read and understand poetry, art and activism that helped make space for Black women artists, or innovative awards that have recognized hundreds of women artists,” he said.
Ringgold, who has earned 23 honorary doctorates, helped fuel the Black arts movement of the early 1970s with her paintings, sculptures, writings and lectures. She created her first political paintings, the American People Series, from 1963 to 1967, and made her first quilt, “Echoes of Harlem,” in 1980. Her first story quilt, “Who’s Afraid of Aunt Jemima?,” was written in 1983 to publish her unedited words.
Her first book, “Tar Beach,” was published in 1991, ultimately winning more than 20 awards, including the Caldecott Honor and the Coretta Scott King award for best illustrated children’s book of 1991. An animated version with Natalie Cole as the voiceover was created by HBO in 2010. To date, Ringgold has illustrated 17 children’s books, including “Aunt Harriet’s Underground Railroad in the Sky” in 1992 and “My Dream of Martin Luther King” in 1996.
The ceremony is scheduled for May 24, which also will welcome the organization’s new members, including author Percival Everett, dancer-choreographer Yvonne Rainer and playwright-actor Anna Deavere Smith.
