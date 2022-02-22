Miami native Jamar Roberts retired from dancing in 2021. Now, he returns to the stage in none other than his very own hometown for one last performance.
The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater (AAADT), located in New York City, is bringing Roberts to the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts Feb. 26 for his final dance, in what he calls his own personal style.
“It’s really just a meditation on gratitude,” Roberts said, “a meditation on the impermanence of success and youth.”
Roberts has been dancing with the AAADT since 2002, after graduating from Miami’s New World School of the Arts and then the Ailey School in Manhattan. He started off with Ailey II, the company’s junior division, and moved into the main company a year later.
The opportunity was presented to him by one of his dance professors at New World, Peter London. London, a former principal dancer for the world-renowned Martha Graham Dance Company, had connections with the AAADT at the time that he was introduced to Roberts.
When the two first met, London immediately recognized potential in the 17-year-old prodigy.
“In his early choreography, I could see right away he was like a Renaissance choreographer,” London said. “Even though he was young, he had an old soul, and so I was very excited about him coming in as a choreographer – because we need stories being told about who we are.”
“Jamar is just a humble, beautiful, generous, kind human being, and a true citizen of the world,” he added.
These days, London refers to him as the “prince of modern dance.”
Roberts initially debuted his retirement dance, titled “You Are The Golden Hour That Would Soon Evanesce,” in New York during the Ailey season in December 2021, but he’ll be performing it a second and final time in the heart of Miami for the community he grew up with.
London, who was present for Roberts’ Dec. 9 solo dance in New York, assures that the event is not one to miss. He plans to attend the upcoming production as well.
“I consider him like an avatar taking us from one century into the next century,” he said of Roberts’s performance.
And while the show will be Roberts’ last, the “prince” is far from being done and over with the dance world. He will remain in his position as resident choreographer for the AAADT, to which he was appointed three years ago, and he often does commissioned choreography on the side.
10 years of Robert Battle
But Roberts isn’t the only one being celebrated during this two-day dance affair, which kicks off Feb. 25. Preceding the night of Roberts’ closing performance is a program displaying the work of Robert Battle, who will be celebrating his 10th year as artistic director of the company.
The Battle 10th Anniversary program was curated by associate artistic director Matthew Rushing and will include Battle’s famous productions spanning from the 1990s to the present.
One of the dances performed will be “For Four,” a piece Battle created during the height of the pandemic in 2020. Battle made the creative decision of introducing the American flag as a backdrop during one moment in the show, so the dancers appear to be moving through its fabric.
“I think that that’s because we not only have been through the pandemic, but also a racial reckoning,” Battle said. “And the flag has sort of been used these days as a way to say, ‘You don’t belong to this country.’”
This, he says, is his way of reclaiming that flag.
Also included in the show will be “In/Side,” a dance that Battle says is more personal to him. It’s performed to Nina Simone’s “Wild is the Wind,” which reminds him of being huddled up in his home with his family during Miami’s hurricane seasons.
“But this is about the hurricane of the heart, the kind of emotional roller coaster that people go on from time to time, so that has personal resonance,” he said.
Battle grew up in Liberty City and began dancing at Miami Northwestern High School. It was through the school that he was first introduced to the AAADT when he went on a field trip to see “Revelations,” the production that gained the company its prestige in 1960.
Having grown up in a religious household and spending much of his childhood at church and watching his mother play the piano for the choir, this spiritual number performed to gospel songs and sermons resonated with him greatly.
“That was it. I mean, seeing them on stage, seeing people who looked like me on that stage in front of that audience – it just felt like I was seeing a reflection of myself,” Battle said.
“Revelations” will be performed both nights during the Feb. 25-26 event.
Founded in 1958 during the wake of the civil rights movement, the AAADT revolves around African American culture.
“It’s more than a dance company,” Battle said. “It really is a part of a statement of the notion that Black lives matter, and so to be at the helm of something that expresses the beauty of our people is, for me, a calling.”
