After a five-year absence, the free Goombay Festival, sponsored by the city of Miami, is coming back to Coconut Grove this weekend, June 11-12.
Helping to usher in the festival’s return is this year’s Goombay Queen, Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson.
Coconut Grove, and Miami as a whole, has a rich Bahamian history. Bahamians were among the first Black settlers of the area and helped build the city of Miami as we know it today. Famous local landmarks like Vizcaya Museum & Gardens, an estate that belonged to James Deering, were built by Bahamian hands. So was much of the Grove, with many of their descendants remaining in what is now known as the Black Grove.
Goombay is a celebration of this history, honoring and acknowledging the impact Bahamians have had on Miami. It began in 1977 by Herb Hiller and nearly 50 years later is still being celebrated. It is a time for music, colorful clothes, parades, and dancing.
VonCarol Kinchens-Williams is the assistant director of human services for the city of Miami and the Goombay chair. She said visitors can expect a “ fun-filled day of live entertainment and authentic Bahamian cuisine ... this is a family event.”
Kinchens-Williams also stressed the event’s safety with the presence of Miami police.
The festival boasts a variety of activities for people of every age, along with a variety of Bahamian cuisine and performances. Featured musicians and local acts include Julien Believe, named “King of Junkanoo pop,” and dance hall and reggae artist DJ Selector Chronic, among others. There also will be Junkanoo performances on both Saturday and Sunday.
If you recently attended another Goombay-themed festival and are wondering if this is the same, you are not alone. In March, a different set of Goombay organizers, led by Cynthia Bettner, merged the usual Coconut Grove Bahamian Goombay Festival with the 25th Coconut Grove Food and Wine Festival, due to issues with the city of Miami. That partnership will continue next year.
Traditionally held along Grand Avenue, this weekend’s Miami event has been relocated to Elizabeth Virrick Park at 3255 Plaza St. with the hope of expanding Goombay next year to return to its original location.
Meanwhile, for those who don’t want to drive, a free trolley to the festival will be available at the Douglas Metrorail Station located at 3060 SW 37th Ct. in Miami.