Boston’s annual Caribbean festival forged on Saturday after the carnival events were nearly spoiled by nearby shootings.
The shootings, which left at least seven people with non-life-threatening wounds, happened on the outskirts of the J’ouvert Parade, with officers halting the parade because of the large crime scene and to gather evidence. Two suspects were arrested and the remainder of the 50th annual Caribbean carnival events went on as planned.
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she was thankful to the city’s first responders, especially the police who had a strong presence in the neighborhood.
“Today, the rest of the day, is going to be a really wonderful celebration,” she said of the carnival. “You see not only our officers and partners out in full force, but community members, organizers, people from every generation coming out to celebrate.”
Across the pond, another carnival celebration drew hundreds of thousands of revelers who packed the streets of west London on Monday. The event marked the climax of the Notting Hill Carnival, one of the world’s biggest celebrations of Caribbean music and culture.
Organizers said up to 2 million people had been expected to take in the music, parades, dancing and food over the two days of Europe’s largest street party, which began Sunday with a children’s parade.
The carnival traces its history back to 1958, when Trinidadian human rights activist Claudia Jones began organizing a gathering to unify the community after a series of racist attacks on Black people in the Notting Hill neighborhood.
Launched in 1964 with a few Trinidadian steel bands, it has grown into a huge annual street party involving colorful floats, thousands of calypso dancers in spectacular feathered costumes, almost 20 steel bands and more than two dozen sound systems.
The carnival returned to the neighborhood’s narrow streets last year after two years when it had to be held online because of the coronavirus pandemic.
This year’s event coincides with commemorations of the 75th anniversary of the arrival in England of the Empire Windrush, a ship carrying hundreds of people from the Caribbean to new lives in Britain. The voyage became a symbol of the postwar mass migration that has transformed the U.K. and its culture.
That journey has not always been easy, a fact exposed when some members of the Windrush generation were caught up in a U.K. immigration crackdown that improperly targeted legal residents largely from the Caribbean and other parts of the former British Empire.