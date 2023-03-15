The second annual Rhythm by the River outdoor festival will celebrate local Black voices live near the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on March 19, from 2-6 p.m.
The free festival kicks off with The Smoogies’ blend of jazz, funk and R&B sounds, and includes Miami-born Gia Wyre, known as “Songbird,” who promises to uplift the audience with her soul-stirring gospel, R&B and soul repertoire.
The festival also includes dramatic and spoken-word poetry performances with the Art Prevails Project, founded by Darius V. Daughtry, and other interactive events for families.
“The workshop is centered around helping people, young to old, connect with their own story and voice, and give them the channels to express themselves in ways that sometimes we don’t get to,” said Daughtry.
Daughtry began working with Broward Center as a high school teacher through its school programs. His involvement with the center evolved after transitioning from teaching to other creative work as a writer and director.
He officially partnered with the venue in 2021 as a lead collaborator on its Arts for Action initiatives, producing theatrical performances and hosting workshops that use the arts to lift the voices of local Black creatives. He also supports its engagement project as part of its panel on Black Voices as a representative of the Black community.
Rhythm by the River was envisioned as an annual event after the success of last year’s festival, which saw an estimated 2,000 guests. That’s when organizers realized the need to have it return.
“I think the festival serves multiple effects,” said tk. “Not only do people see groups and organizations they didn’t know were out there, but it also gives the Broward Center the opportunity to fully understand the validity and power in the Black experience.”
The 2022 festival provided a relaxed and family-friendly atmosphere, according to Daughtry, as attendees brought chairs and blankets to settle in and further enjoy the various entertainment and local food trucks. This year promises to deliver the same spirit.
“The festival is this family reunion kind of vibe with some people you don’t know up there performing. It’s a chance to discover artists and connect with other people,” said Daughtry, who says it’s uncommon to regularly see Black people in downtown Fort Lauderdale. “Sometimes we just need that as people – to be in a communal space and be able to enjoy ourselves.
“It’s a beautiful thing to see all the people there.”