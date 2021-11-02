The third installment of author Ira Porter’s Philadelphia-based mystery series has hit bookshelves, continuing the page-turning story of an award-winning newspaper reporter who doubles as a super sleuth.
“Pick Your Poison” is based on a character named Resilient Knight, who uses his street connections and sources from inside the local police department to solve crimes. This time around, an officer is killed during a violent crime wave in the city. When Knight asks questions, his sources at the department turn against him and threats come his way. Throughout the chaos, a local businessman running for a political position offers the journalist cash to find his lost daughter and bring her home before anyone else can find out about the scandal. Per the book’s description, Knight “finds himself in a race to extinguish two fires before they burn him alive.”
Porter, 41, penned the first draft of the novel years ago, but it wasn’t until COVID-19 hit that he was able to come back to it and fine-tune his work. He thanks the pandemic for allowing him the time to get it done, but it came at a price: losing his job.
Like his character, Porter was a full-time reporter with bylines in The Philadelphia Inquirer and The News Journal until the world shut down, which triggered unprecedented mass layoffs across the country. In the meantime, the writer became a part-time rideshare driver as a way to make money until his car engine died. It was then that he decided to turn back to his art.
“My reality is reflected in my art,” Porter said. “Knight and I have some things in common. We’re both Black men, we’re both from Philly, both reporters covering crime. I definitely covered crime for like my first few years out of school before moving on to something else. And I covered crime in Delaware also.”
Although the book’s storyline is fictional, Porter said it’s topical and deals with subject matter that is seen in headlines today, like police brutality and political corruption.
“This wasn't based on anything in particular,” he said. “Truthfully, what happened in this country with George Floyd and all the videos we see of police officers shooting people, particularly Black people, it's not new. It's just being recorded now and social media allows the world to see [it], but these were things that I thought about years ago.”
Married and raising two school-aged children, Porter is from Philadelphia and currently lives in Delaware. He attended Howard University where he studied journalism and was editor-in-chief of the campus paper. Once he graduated, he knew he wanted to write a novel. When he set off to get his first book published, the up-and-coming author was repeatedly rejected.
“I really did try to go the traditional route, I tried to get agents. I'm sure it was that my stuff wasn't up to par maybe for some people, and I can acknowledge that,” he said. “I still wanted to express myself and get my stuff out there.”
He decided to bypass traditional publishers and book agents by launching his own publishing company in 2006, Blind Ambition Publishing, LLC. Today, all four of his books are published by the imprint and his first title was the first Knight series book, “A Slow Accident Waiting to Happen,” which was released a year after he founded the company.
In the last year, Porter used money from an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL), a federal small business loan that supports business recovery from the pandemic, to breathe life into his publishing company, using that money for graphic design and typesetting, and to order prints and set up a new website.
He plans to expand access to publishing for others and bring staff on board, including authors, editors and graphic designers.
“I know that this is something that's not just real for me; it's real for other people,” Porter said. “But it doesn't mean that your dream has to die, that it has to be put on hold or that your art can't be consumed by other people outside of your circle of friends.”
As for the “Blind Ambition” name, he wanted to spread the message that being goal-oriented and having both desire and drive on the road to success are, in fact, good traits to have.
“I used to hear people say that about people, but it would always have a negative connotation to it,” he said. “If they felt like somebody was trying to get somewhere or accomplish something that they hadn't earned. And I really identify with that because who is anybody to say that you're too ambitious? Like, go for it.”
Apart from his crime journalist character series, Porter published a novel in 2015, “Ambitions of a Bison,” which tells the story of the lives of five college students at an HBCU that intertwine.
“You get into the life of this group of young people who are all connected by the fact that they all attend Howard,” Porter described. “They aren't all necessarily friends or anything like that, but they're dealing with the growing pains of being young and learning and having your heart broken, failing, succeeding, all of those things.”
As part of his writing process, Porter gets inspiration from other art, like news articles, novels and songs. For “Ambitions of a Bison,” his motivation to write the book came from Pamela Thomas-Graham, a seasoned business executive and author who wrote a book series about an economics professor named Nikki Chase who solves mysteries at Ivy League schools.
After reading “Blue Blood: An Ivy League Mystery” which takes place at Yale and “A Darker Shade Of Crimson” which occurs at Harvard, Porter decided that he would write a story from the vantage point of an HBCU – Howard. Currently, he’s working on a new story and it’s a complete departure from Resilient Knight. He’s on the third chapter.
“I think it's just important to tell different stories, to appreciate people in different places,” Porter said. “And it's important for people to dream. We know when no one else believes in what you do, it's a process to continue to improve and get better. It’s important for people to just always dream.”
“Pick Your Poison” is available in paperback and eBook via Amazon. Signed copies can be purchased at BlindAmbitionPublishing.com.