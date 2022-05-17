The characters in Pearl Cleage’s “Blues for an Alabama Sky” are caught somewhere between the creative, hopeful heaven of the Harlem Renaissance and the hellish economic collapse of the Great Depression. But they’ve become a kind of family by choice, looking out for each other as they try to navigate the highs and lows of Harlem in 1930. And Cleage’s play give them plenty to navigate.
Miami’s M Ensemble, the 51-year-old Black theater troupe that is Florida’s oldest continuously producing professional company, first presented “Blues for an Alabama Sky” in 2001. The play is having its encore production at the Sandrell Rivers Theater in Liberty City.
Cleage’s tale takes place in neighboring Harlem apartments and on the sidewalks outside. Guy Jacobs (Chat Atkins) and Angel Allen (Chasity Hart), longtime pals from Georgia, are roommates. She’s been dumped by her shady Italian boyfriend, leading to a huge public scene and getting both friends fired from their jobs at the Cotton Club.
Guy, an out-and-proud costume designer, keeps the wolf from the door by making showgirl outfits for local clubs. His dream is to go to Paris and design for performer-activist Josephine Baker. Self-centered beauty Angel? Fiercely focused on self-preservation and pragmatic when it comes to taking advantage of besotted men, to say she’s an emotionally erratic combination of hope and disillusionment is an understatement.
Next-door neighbor Delia Patterson (Sarah Gracel) is a young woman working with birth control pioneer Margaret Sanger to set up a family planning clinic in Harlem. To get the community on board, she’s trying to gain the support of the Rev. Adam Clayton Powell Jr. and her fellow worshippers at the Abyssinian Baptist Church.
Both apartments become a refuge for weary local doctor Sam Thomas (Keith C. Wade), who follows hours of delivering babies with imbibing with his pals, then going out to clubs. As Sam is always saying, “Let the good times roll!”
A stranger arrives in the first scene – Leland Cunningham (Jean Hyppolite), who has left Alabama mourning the deaths of his wife and newborn son. Like many Southerners in the Great Migration, he’s come north to start over. After spying Angel, who looks eerily like his late wife, he focuses on starting over with her.
Cleage paints a portrait of excess and loss with the evocative images in the play’s dialogue. Among the issues she explores here are women’s body autonomy, homophobia, gun violence and the unending struggle of survival in hard times – which make a 1995 play set in 1930 stunningly relevant for 2022 audiences.
Director Carey Brianna Hart (no relation to Chastity) has drawn fine performances from her talented cast, and her staging of scenes in the two apartments is intimate and effective. However, timing glitches on opening night slowed the play down, and Mitchell Ost’s set looks unfinished. But lighting-projection designer Aatiyah Malik knows how to amplify both a romantic moment and harsh reality.
Atkins turns his character – a man who has faced racial and sexual orientation bias, and whose dreams are on the cusp of coming true – into a layered and sympathetic figure. Wade conveys Sam’s steadiness, his need for escape from the stress of delivering babies and his later-in-life experience of falling in love.
Hyppolite has the tough but meaty challenge of playing Leland, a man with traditional conservative values who becomes the villain of the play after his relationship with Angel tragically spirals. Gracel offers a quiet contrast to Angel as Delia, a loyal friend and a woman driven to change her community for the better.
Hart gives a heartbreaking performance as Angel, who has come to yet another messy crossroads in a life full of such moments. The New World School of the Arts grad is also a terrific singer, as the audience gets to hear (all too briefly) when Angel sings a bit of W.C. Handy’s “The Saint Louis Blues,” her equivalent of worship on a Sunday morning. Here’s hoping someone will cast her in a musical sooner rather than later.
