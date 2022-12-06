The Soweto Gospel Choir will join the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts’ signature Free Gospel Sundays series Dec. 18 at 5 p.m. to revitalize people’s spirits with a message of love and hope on its new international tour.
The South African group made its first appearance before American audiences in 2004; the three-time Grammy award-winning gospel choir is returning to South Florida for the first time since 2015. The live performance will include music from the group’s new album, “Hope,” commemorating South Africa’s freedom movement and the United States civil rights movement.
The choir was created in Soweto, a town right outside of Johannesburg, in November 2002 by choir directors David Mulovhedzi and Beverly Bryer, with 43 members in all. The group has split in half in preparation for the tour, with the other portion performing in Europe.
Soweto Gospel Choir has traveled for nearly two decades to spread its uplifting music around the world; this tour tells the story of anti-apartheid in South Africa and shares messages from former President Nelson Mandela.
“Our album is called ‘Hope’ because we looked at what was happening around the world and saw that people need something to revive them. People need music that will heal them, speak to them,” said choirmaster Shimmy Jiyane.
Jiyane joined the choir as a tenor singer and choreographer after auditioning in 2002. The love he has for singing and the group is part of what has kept him a member for 20 years.
Choirs have the duty of ministering to their audiences and representing their town, state or country. These qualities – the essence of Soweto Gospel Choir – contribute not only to why Jiyane has stayed, but why people around the world love listening to and watching the choir perform.
“I believe in representing who are and where you come from, and we are representing South Africa at the highest level. We represent different cultures and faiths, our roots, our grandparents,” said the choirmaster. “Choirs must go and be proud of what they sing, of what they represent. They go tell stories, but they must believe and trust in what they sing.”
The choir reaches thousands of audiences around the world due to its innate ability to transcend cultural borders. It performs not only in English but in five of South Africa’s 11 official languages, showcasing the remarkable range it has as a welcoming voice to all audiences.
But the choir does more than just sing. Its performance is intended to capture the spirit of God and reenergize audiences through jubilant dances and acrobatic stunts.
“We encourage people to come to see us because we come with a different sound,” said Jiyane. “People have witnessed the power and the beauty of the Soweto Gospel Choir. It’s a high energy, powerful and passionate performance. When you go and see the choir, you will not be the same. You come out encouraged and a different person, energy-wise. Spirits are high, and you come out loving yourself, loving life.”
Performances also guide young people in a potentially neglected part of their education regarding Black history and Black leaders. The Soweto Gospel Choir strives to bridge that gap.
“We minister through our songs and tell the stories of people like Martin Luther King and Nelson Mandela for our youth to hear,” said Jiyane. “Sometimes they tend not to understand what those leaders did for Black people, but it’s important for youth to understand the struggle that our parents and our grandparents faced while growing up. The youth need to see and learn about these leaders.”
The international choir, like so many other artists during the pandemic, was unable to meet with their fans and perform live for an extended period of time. The choir experienced losses and tribulations just as the rest of the world did, but has grown stronger despite adversity.
“We couldn’t tour, so we couldn’t make money to feed our families. We never got a chance to create and see each other as a choir or our audiences. And every call you get from a choir member is ‘I’ve lost someone,’ and that’s the worst feeling you get,” said Jiyane. “So, when we got back, the pandemic taught us something about the future, about life. You only live once, so live your life to the fullest because you never know what’s going to happen tomorrow.”
The misfortunes that came out of the tragic worldwide health crisis partially informed the choir’s current album. Believing that many people were left with little hope for what the future may hold and ultimately feeling the overwhelming collective despair experienced around the world, the choir set out to change that attitude through its music.
“Hope” is meant to show people there is light at the end of the tunnel, according to Jiyane, and – more importantly – that peace and happiness will enrich their souls after listening to Soweto Gospel Choir’s music.
“It’s been painful, what has happened to everybody around the world. People lost their families, jobs and everything,” said Jiyane. “We try to give people hope through music, to say that everything will come back to the norm. Everything will be OK. And I think people are listening to the gospel and coming back to love one another.”
The global success the choir group has achieved would be the end goal for any other music group or artist, but unlike other groups, its mission will not be complete while there are still hearts and souls of people waiting to be uplifted.
“We want to leave a legacy behind. We want to be remembered for bringing smiles to people’s faces and to say that we’ve done something in people’s lives,” said Jiyane.
Soweto Gospel Choir at Free Gospel Sundays will be hosted by WPLG Local 10 news anchor Calvin Hughes and open with the Florida Fellowship Super Choir. First-access passes available at ArshtCenter.org are required to attend.