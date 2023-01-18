The 29th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration in Coconut Grove was held Sunday in person for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, in the area’s first Black house of worship, the former St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church.
To honor church congregants in this year’s reenactment of “Voices of the 1963 March on Washington,” the program highlighted the work of civil rights leaders leading up to the march in hopes of involving the community further to actualize King’s dream for social justice.
St. Mary First Missionary Baptist Church was founded in 1924 on legally segregated land in what is known today as ‘Little Bahamas.’ Its aging and diminishing congregation could not tend to the deteriorating building after its final church service in 2017. The building was deemed unsafe and condemned in October 2019, leaving the neighborhood on the verge of losing part of its history.
The decaying structure was acquired in 2020 by Sanctuary of the Arts, a Coral Gable-based nonprofit seeking to service the often-neglected arts and culture of the surrounding area. The organization works toward offering communities the opportunity to experience high-quality performances and events through the buildings they acquire.
Historical significance, like that of the former church’s, is what drives Sanctuary of the Arts founders Mike and Margaret Eidson to maintain the integrity of and preserve historic buildings. While the church was repurposed into the nonprofit’s cultural and education facility, Sanctuary of the Arts partnered with the Coconut Grove Ecumenical Network, a group of churches in the area, to rededicate the building to the community in its celebration.
“It was important to us that the community knows we’re not making the building into a mall, a restaurant or a condo. It’s a community center,” said Rafi Maldonado-Lopez, managing director for Sanctuary of the Arts. “This building has already been used for programs with kids in the community, so we’re thrilled that the Sanctuary has such a historic building (and) that we can ensure the future generation this building will be there for their use.”
MLK Day celebrations in Coconut Grove were traditionally Sunday church services. In 2018, Loretta Scippio-Wright and Carol Donaldson, both members of the Coconut Grove Ecumenical Network, endeavored to create the current March on Washington reenactment enjoyed by hundreds today. Wright and Donaldson, along with reenactment participants, began the program to educate the community on King’s legacy.
In its first year, the local production drew around 300 people to the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. Since then, the reenactments are commonly done at churches within the network that are spacious enough to facilitate the large crowd they attract.
“We can bring the community together and acknowledge the members of St. Mary who can come back for probably the first time since it was renovated,” said Donaldson, producer and creative director for the production. “This is a way for us to really bring the community together once a year and take this opportunity to show the community the significance of the civil rights movement.”
The reenactment began this year with the joy and spirit of a traditional Baptist church service, with people inspired to join in singing classics such as “Oh Freedom!” by the Golden Gospel Singers and Sam Cooke’s “A Change is Gonna Come.” Donaldson highlighted the humble beginnings of the church building and the remarkable voices of its members throughout the program.
“I think if these walls could talk, they would speak of the meager $2.50 that four deacons put together to buy this segregated land and build this building that we grace today,” said Donaldson to the crowd. “If these walls could talk, they would remind us of civil rights leader Reverend W. Tanner and his service working for social justice betterment of mankind and his commitment to the welfare of all Blacks living here in Coconut Grove.”
Each year the program focuses on different aspects of the civil rights movement, such as what the era looked like through a child’s perspective, or the suffering experienced from slavery and Jim Crow laws. Sunday’s production emphasized the various speeches during the March on Washington, as well as the role women had in the movement.
“Women didn’t have a strong voice as part of the march, but they worked a lot behind the scenes,” said Donaldson. “So, we decided to just highlight the women present in the march so everybody could understand the mindset of the people during the time.”
Community actors considered the importance of portraying civil rights leaders with the same passion and spirit they used to convey the power of their message as strongly as it was felt in 1963. People like Daisy Bates, who was the only woman allowed to speak during the march’s official program, are important figures who spoke with conviction against civil injustice.
TraQuesha Willis, who played Bates in the reenactment, received a tremendous amount of support from the audience as she walked up to deliver her speech in character.
“She spoke with passion, authority, and she spoke with truth. That truth and spirit is how I spoke today,” said Willis after her performance. “I am honored to be part of such a wonderful service and come back to my own community to teach, educate and empower.”