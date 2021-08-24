Like almost everybody in the world, you have scars.
There’s the one you got when you were 5 years old and fell off the slide at school, the one from when you accidentally cut yourself picking up a broken glass, and the one from that time you brushed your arm up against a hot pot on the stove. You have scars from children, hobbies, work and you-can’t-remember-where. Those are the scars you wear on your outside. So how about a couple of books that deal with the scars you have inside?
You are beautiful. Everyone knows it, but there’s so much more to you than what can be seen. In “Nobody Knows the Trouble I’ve Seen: The Emotional Lives of Black Women” by Inger Burnett-Zeigler, Ph.D., you’ll learn how detrimental it can be to ignore your feelings, whether now or the ones from the past.
So much has been said about the strength of Black women, and while there’s no denying that Black women are steely-strong, Burnett-Zeigler points out that much of that strength and power is tied to violence, racism, sexism, poverty and trauma, whether personal, societal or historical. These matters can lead to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression and other mental health issues, but those things aren’t often explored or discussed in deeper terms. The danger is that ignoring or tamping them down can lead to physical disorders and disease over the long term, an overall problem that’s gone unaddressed for too long.
In bringing this subject to the forefront, and by sharing relevant stories of women who’ve recognized past issues and have dealt with them, Burnett-Zeigler helps readers to understand what must be done and why it can’t wait. Specifically, she offers permission and encouragement for those who wish to seek professional help by removing perceived shame in it, and she advocates embracing self-care and the allowance of vulnerability.
This is a wonderful book – it’s relatable and easy to enjoy, even for the busiest of readers who need to learn to slow down and look out for themselves.
Of course, these are attitudes and practices you want to pass on to the next generation, perhaps starting with a frank discussion guided by “Wake: The Hidden History of Women-Led Slave Revolts” by Rebecca Hall and illustrated by Hugo Martinez. Part memoir, part history, this book tells of Hall’s search to correct a long-held mythology that’s lingered throughout history.
Most stories about slavery would have you believe that men were the catalysts for revolt, but Hall, the granddaughter of slaves, learned otherwise. Through documents, letters and even physical evidence from graves, she learned that Black women were also fierce leaders of many uprisings throughout history, and that women who make good trouble are just as active today as they were 200 years ago. For a 12-to-16-year-old, this is a great conversation-starter about the past, the present and their future mental health.
If these books don’t quite fit what you’re looking for, or if you need more on these subjects, be sure to ask your favorite bookseller or librarian. They’ll know what you need and they’ll help you find it with a minimum of pain.
“Nobody Knows the Trouble I’ve Seen: The Emotional Lives of Black Women” by Inger Burnett-Zeigler, Ph.D. 257 pages. Amistad. $24.99.
“Wake: The Hidden History of Women-Led Slave Revolts” by Rebecca Hall; illustrated by Hugo Martinez. 208 pages. Simon & Schuster. $29.99.