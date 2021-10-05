Expecting to draw thousands of people from South Florida and beyond through festive music, over-the-top costumes and flavorful Caribbean cuisine, Miami Carnival returns Oct. 8-10 to kick off Columbus Day Weekend.
The annual event, produced by the Miami-Broward One Carnival Host Committee and hosted by the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, will be held at the Miami-Dade County Fairgrounds at 10901 SW 24th St. After being forced to turn virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendees at the event this year must show proof of a negative PCR test taken no earlier than Oct. 6 and wear masks.
Beginning with its Panorama steelpan competition on Friday at the Fairgrounds, which will feature bands like Melo Groove, Metro Steel Orchestra, Phase III Pan Stars, Resurrection Steel and Sticks’ n’ Tones Steel performing before a crowd of pan aficionados and those unfamiliar to the sounds of steel. There will also be performances by the Trinidad All-Stars Steel Orchestra and Newtown Playboys Steel Symphony.
The carnival will continue with its J’ouvert fest to cover everyone in colorful paint and powder on Saturday, which starts at 7 a.m. and goes on until 3 p.m., followed by the highly anticipated Miami Carnival Parade of Bands on Sunday. Eighteen masquerade bands will be parading, surrounded by feathers, sequins and oversized costumes. Headlined by Bunji Garlin and Fay-Ann Lyons alongside the Viking Band, a Soca Concert will conclude the weekend of events on Sunday.
To further keep the celebration safe and responsible, each event will include temperature screenings and more than 200 volunteers and staff have been dispatched to the COVID team, with extra workers hired to clean the food court and restrooms. Visitors will also have to present a negative test and wear masks to enter Miami Carnival's free park and ride buses throughout the weekend. Transportation will run from the Lauderdale Performing Arts Center in Lauderhill, the Golden Glades Interchange, Tropical Park and Dolphin Station Park to the event.
Tickets for Miami Carnival start at $30. Visit miamicarnival.org to purchase tickets. For more details, you can reach the carnival at 305.653.1877.