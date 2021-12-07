Seven seasons in and the critically acclaimed “Hip Hop Nutcracker” is still going strong, returning to the Adrienne Arsht Center for Performing Arts this Saturday, Dec. 11, after a pandemic pause.
The unconventional holiday show features air twists, windmills, ticking and head spins – all to the tune of Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s classical music from the original ballet, mixed with beats spun by an onstage DJ.
Hip-hop icon and New York native Kurtis Blow, known for seminal rap hits “The Breaks,” “If I Ruled the World” and “Christmas Rappin,’” opens the performance with a short set he wrote exclusively for the show as its host and emcee.
Once a New Year’s countdown initiated by Blow concludes, the audience is transported to New York in 1980, when hip-hop was on the rise to become the top-selling music genre after its genesis in a predominantly Black neighborhood in the city.
“I have been a part of “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” since its second season,” Blow told The Miami Times. “I’ve done about 180 shows with them and [now] we’re totaling about 210 shows. It’s been an incredible journey working with this young, amazing group of people. They get out there and give 150% every night.”
“The Hip Hop Nutcracker” maintains the original storyline from Alexandre Dumas’ rendition of E.T.A. Hoffmann’s “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King,” written in 1816. In it, a young girl embarks on a journey to the Land of Toys to help her animated Christmas Nutcracker defeat the evil Mouse King before being whisked away to a magical kingdom full of living dolls. A 19th-century decision to turn Dumas’ adaptation into a ballet with composition by Tchaikovsky turned into a highly anticipated American holiday tradition.
Inspired by the seasonal classic, New York’s United Palace of Cultural Arts (UPCA) executive director Mike Fitelson partnered with Jennifer Weber, an award-winning choreographer and artistic director of the Brooklyn-based Decadancetheatre hip-hop company, to create a modern twist to it in 2013.
Blow was brought on shortly after to bring an authentic feel and old-school vibe to a family-friendly holiday show that celebrates hip-hop culture.
What started as only four shows at UPCA grew into an annual tour in more than 30 cities across the country.
“When [they] told me seven years ago that this was going to be great, I believed [them] and they were right,” said Blow, basking in the memory of the New York Emmy Award the show received several weeks ago.
Incorporating hip-hop’s four elements, the show features a cast of 12 break dancers, digital graffiti backdrops, an emcee and beats, in addition to an electric violin played by musician Jarvis Benson.
The scene is set inside Land of Sweets Nightclub on New Year’s Eve, when protagonist Maria-Clara, played by Ann-Sylvia Clark, meets a nutcracker, played by Gabriel Emphasis, selling his wares from a street cart.
“My favorite part of the show is when the nutcracker gets some magical shoes that fall out of the sky,” said Blow. “He puts on these shoes and it gives him magical powers that enable him to defeat his enemies. This story is about two young people falling in love, and that love creates a special magic that can defeat evil. We need that message now more than ever.”
Blow says the fusion of the two music genres reminds him of “Hate Me Now,” the 1999 single rap single from Nas and Sean “P Diddy” Combs, which made use of an orchestra.
“We call that kind of music king and queen music or royalty music,” he said, explaining the impact of the genre on marginalized groups. “And that’s the amazing connection from the old to the new generation. Hip-hop is everything to the Black culture. It came out of the civil rights movement ... the music scene that came out of the ’70s was our [escape] from all the turmoil and oppression. “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” enables that self-expression that we’ve always had represented in hip-hop.”
With a 90-minute run time, the show will be performed twice this Saturday at the Arsht; first at 3:30 p.m. and again at 8 p.m.
“This is one of the programs that I am so honored to be a part of, because it’s all about love,” added Blow. “It’s a very important piece that we are bringing to [almost] every city so that we can spread the love and joy this holiday season. When you come and be a part of this presentation, I guarantee everyone will leave the show feeling good inside.”
Tickets are available at ArshtCenter.org.