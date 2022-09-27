“The Opponent,” a critically acclaimed play by Brett Neveu that analyzes the dynamic relationship between a boxing gym owner and an up-and-coming fighter, will run for three consecutive weekends at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center (AHCAC) in Brownsville next month.
Running between Thursday, Oct. 6, and Sunday, Oct. 23, inside the center’s Wendell A. Narcisse Performing Arts Theater, the show will mark the first professional theatrical production put on by the center since the pandemic.
A reception and official opening night will be held Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m.
“We are delighted to bring professional theater back for South Florida audiences,” said Marshall Davis, managing director at AHCAC, in a statement. “We chose ‘The Opponent’ to further the center’s mission, highlighting local talent and providing another opportunity to share stories rooted in diversity – and hope.”
The coming-of-age play directed by Lowell Williams analyzes the boxing world from the perspective of Tremont “Tre” Billiford – an older man with years of experience in the industry under his belt played by Enrique Galán – and the determined but hot-headed 20-year-old Donell Fuseles.
Donell, played by Kedar Myers, turns to Tre to train for an upcoming fight with rising boxer Jas Dennis. The mentor and mentee pair grow frustrated with each other as an overly confident Donell unloads his fear of failure on Tre, ultimately criticizing the latter’s life decisions and the shabby state of the small-town gym.
The two-member play also explores themes of loyalty, deferred dreams, race and loss, as the broken men reflect on their shortcomings and life-altering decisions made in the past.
“In ‘The Opponent,’ the trainer is an older white guy and the young and up-and-coming boxer is Black,” Neveu told The Miami Times, explaining his intention in including a racial component to the storyline. “I wanted to create a conversation about that dynamic, especially if they’re both incredibly frustrated with what can be an incredibly brutal sport, because often trainers are white.”
The accomplished screenwriter and playwright based in Illinois found inspiration for the story through a Centre Theatre Group playwriting workshop in Los Angeles more than a decade ago.
Neveu, who spent the majority of his childhood watching boxing matches with his father on Friday nights, immediately knew he wanted the explore the world of boxing when students at the workshop were asked to develop a piece based on a topic that piqued their interest.
Each playwright was equipped with an industry professional who provided insight into the topic selected for their respective writing projects.
“It was a big inspiration to hear about the ins and outs of running a gym and just being a boxer traveling and trying to make it,” explained Neveu, who was paired with an Australian boxer. “[That experience] just informed the plan to write the play and it took off from there.”
Pulling from his personal relationship with his father, and an in-depth interview with the boxer, “The Opponent” was born in 2012 and premiered at the Red Orchid Theatre.
“This play, for a lot of people, will be very relatable,” said Myers. “I think we all have that one person that we love and is always on our side. Normally, they’re your biggest supporter and toughest critic as well.”
Myers, though drastically different in personality than his character, says anyone can put themselves in Donell’s shoes.
“My character, Donell, is coming from a damaged past,” said the actor. “[He] looks to Tre as a father figure but there are definitely cultural differences that go on, so there’s not the same level of understanding. Of course, [the play] is beyond just boxing. There are life lessons being taught and you see the different frequencies in the way that they communicate with each other and the way that they fight.”
“From previous productions, it does seem like [the play] creates commentary,” said Neveu. “And [that] commentary is between the characters, too. It’s a character study with a central story about how we listen to our mentors, strive to pass them or just be them, and what that can do to us.”
Myers, an Orlando native who picked up acting as a student at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Fla., said a lot of preparation was necessary for his leading role in the play.
“I had to drop weight and learn how to look like a professional fighter as far as my stance goes and the punches that I’m throwing,” he said.
In addition to changing his diet, Myers has been working with a stunt coordinator to perfect his hits since rehearsal began this month.
“I’ve never done something like this in my life acting-wise,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to it but I know it’s something that’s going to be a challenge every night.”
Myers’ past theatrical performances include roles in “Witness for the Prosecution” and William Shakespeare’s “The Tragedy of Richard III” at Lake Worth Playhouse, and a live stage play at FAU’s Theatre Lab.
“I’m incredibly excited that it’s being produced down [in Miami],” said Neveu. “I’m hoping the play can just speak for itself.”
Tickets range from $25-$30 and are available at AHCACMiami.org. The play contains language that may be considered inappropriate for children under 14, according to AHCAC.