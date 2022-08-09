“Five, six, seven and go!” cried percussionist Aboubacar Soumah.
Dundun drums roared, their rhythms reverberating across the floor, as knees jolted and arms and legs flailed with precision movement just one room over, as dancers’ skirts became a colorful blur.
At DanceAfrica, an intensive three-day festival produced by Delou Africa last weekend at Florida Memorial University, participants were provided the space to learn African dance and drumming.
Delou Africa, meaning “Come back Africa,” has a mission to preserve and share the dance cultures of Africa. Because African dance interacts so much with the percussive virtuosity of African drumming, Delou Africa produces the festival where dance and drumming are taught by professional dancers and musicians from respective African traditions.
The organization provides a hub for West African dance in South Florida, where community dance classes are offered for various ages and levels at the Little Haiti Culture Complex. Its dance ensembles perform at weddings, schools and for other organizations.
“The mission statement of Delou Africa is to bring people together in a nurturing environment to help teach them traditional West African dance, drum and folklore,” said Folayan Griffiths, a dancer and the vice president of the ensemble.
DanceAfrica is the organization’s signature annual event that brings together professionals of West African drum and dance in a space where attendees can explore and celebrate this unique art form.
The festival’s dance and drum workshops offered age-old knowledge to participants of various levels and backgrounds.
Marie Basse-Wiles taught one on Senegalese dances of the Seré people. She said she feels that God brought her to teach these traditions to African Americans today because they need to know more about their culture and where they come from.
Toward the end of Basse-Wiles’ workshop, participants drew together in a circle and individuals leapt into its center, dancing to the drums. The dancers singularly performed in front of the drums, ecstatically rippling their bodies in time to the rhythms.
The reason for the solo dancing in the center of the circle, Basse-Wiles said, “is to test them and for me to see if they learned something from the class.”
The lead drummer of her accompanying ensemble, Adama Tall, is a 33-year-old master of the dundun, djembe and talking drums. For the past 15 years, he’s played the music of his heritage. Tall performed at DanceAfrica 2021 and returned for this year’s event. He believes that the unification of Africans and African Americans in dance is important to heal the diasporic divide.
“It’s all about blood,” he said. “African American and African ... We all have the same blood. This is family here.”
Marissa, a student at New World School of the Arts College, was one of the people attending the dance workshops this year. She said DanceAfrica is one of the most important events she has participated in during her career as a dancer.
She added that she gained invaluable insight from the workshop of Marisol Blanco, a prestigious Cuban dancer and instructor based out of Miami who has been performing traditional Afro-Cuban dance for years.
Marissa appreciated how Blanco described the purpose and meaning of the dances she performed.
“That is what made it so meaningful,” said the young dancer, who participated in Blanco’s workshop on a dance honoring Eleguá, a Yoruba orisha.
Blanco’s choreography for Eleguá uses a scythe-shaped stick as a talisman that represents how Eleguá removes obstacles as the divine “path opener.” The workshop was accompanied by a traditional three-part batá drum ensemble, a sacred drum that is used specifically for Yoruban divination ceremonies.
Marissa said that to know the significance of the movements was a unique type of wisdom.
“Blanco was bringing in the energies of the orishas,” she said, “and that’s what makes it honorable.”
The drum workshops were no less inspiring.
Soumah instructed his dundun and djembe workshop to memorize complex rhythms.
“Play what you can,” he said, “not what you want.”
But beyond the rigid practice and studious memorization, Soumah believes drumming is for fun. He told the class, “this African drumming is for happiness.”
African culture places significant importance on family and this value was certainly upheld at this year’s festival. Children were included in the workshops, performances and even production.
The festival’s second day ended with “Tall Spirit: Stilt Artistry of Black Immigrants.” The performance showcased the talent of Black stilt artists in the context of the West African folklore about the “moko jumbi,” literally meaning “healer spirit.”
These spectacular stilt artists wear traditional grass skirts and African masks, and carry themselves with a supernatural articulation. They wield their stilts with amazing dexterity, even balancing and hopping on one stilt at a time.
For each performance, a projected backdrop displayed the flags of West African countries – particularly West African countries with unique drum and dance traditions. These included Mali, Guinea, Senegal, Republic of Congo, and the Ivory Coast.
The concert was a journey of collaborations and soloistic virtuosity. The dancers moved in synchronicity with grounding movements of knee bending and shoulder shrugging. Even musicians engaged in movement as they leapt and danced with their djembes in hand.
Among these musicians were two young boys who are future “djembefola,” or djembe players, who study drumming within the patriarchal construct of West African traditions.
The final day of the festival included a panel discussing the importance of Delou Africa’s mission to bring West African traditions to the African American diaspora in South Florida. Griffiths says that West African dance is important because it is a unique art form practiced on a global scale.
“However,” she explained, “it is not offered as much as ballet or jazz or lyrical dance classes.”
For more information about Delou Africa, visit DelouAfrica.org or contact the Little Haiti Cultural Center for more information about classes and events.