Museum-quality art graced the walls of the Liberty Square Community Center for more than a month. And although the exhibition launched on Juneteenth by artist and curator Addonis Parker recently closed, the purpose behind it lives on.
On the exhibition’s final day in the space, Parker held a panel discussion headlined “We Are Here!” – an apt title to communicate that Black art is in our midst and a critical component of community building.
Parker explained that art is important “because it instills pride, passion and power.”
Joining Parker on the panel was Historic Ward Rooming House art curator Chris Norwood, founder and curator of Diaspora Vibe Culture Arts Incubator (DVCAI) Rosie Gordon-Wallace, executive director of the Haitian Heritage Museum Eveline Pierre and OneUnited Bank president and COO Teri Williams. The talk was moderated by Melissa Hunter Davis, founder and publisher of Sugarcane Magazine, a publication about global Black art and culture.
The conversation centered around arts education, ownership and local Black arts institutions, but Parker stressed the importance of collaboration outside the imaginary walls of the Black community.
“Just because we are African American doesn’t mean that we are blocking off anyone else,” he said. “If there is a Hispanic or white artist that is in an impoverished neighborhood we are going to help them, too. It’s about uplifting – liberty and justice for all.”
The first step toward working together is for the Black community “to be self-sustaining first,” Parker added. “But as a conglomerate of the global family, our story (as people of color) has to be respected and heard in order for us to move forward.”
The importance of ownership
The conversation frequently circled around the topic of ownership, emphasizing the importance of Black artists owning their spaces.
Williams said the Black community needs more action financially to thrive culturally, and that her institution could be counted on to support arts and culture.
“We are one of the few places in the nation where you enter the bank and we look like you – we look like home,” she told the audience.
Parker, a OneUnited Bank ambassador and artist-in-residence, owns the bank building’s top floor, which he uses as an art studio. He considers himself a businessman as well as an artist, and emphasized how important it is for Black artists to think strategically with their finances to succeed in local as well as global spaces.
Another way to support Black artists is to, well, buy their art.
Norwood explained that the more African American artwork is bought, the more arts will flourish in the Black community.
“Buy our art!” he enthusiastically told the crowd. “Buy the art of the Black community! Put it on your walls! If you’re looking for art for your venue or business, buy from the community!”
Buying art from Black artists in Black communities directly helps mitigate extreme racial gaps in the industry caused by the systemic oppression of Black artists who were historically denied spaces for expression.
Museums also have been mostly segregated until recently. Nevertheless, even today, some museums continue to collect and celebrate racist art and memorabilia. In 2019, a study by Williams College found that 85.4% of artwork in U.S. museums were created by white artists, 87.4% by male artists and only 1.2% by African American artists.
History & symbolism
The artists exhibited at “We Are Here!” included Alan Laird. Blind in one eye, Laird developed his style of painting to be accessible by those who are sight impaired or blind. He teaches his painting technique to other visually impaired artists so that they can express themselves in the medium as well.
His “March, When the Ancestors Return Series” piece was created with acrylic and other 3D surfaces to be texturally explored with the hands. LED lights line the bottom of the painting to attract those with vision impairment. The painting depicts a drummer boy in the forefront with ancestors marching behind him.
“The drummer boy is bringing with him a new spirit, a new identity,” Laird explained. “It says, ‘we can do something!’”
Other exhibited artists included Kanarie Townsend, Niki Lopez and Charles E. Humes. Referencing Black American history and African symbolism, the artwork spoke volumes on struggle and triumph.
Two of Parker’s own paintings were also on display. One was a depiction of Liberty City as a young woman surrounded by symbolic images, such as an African mask and the Black Power fist.
“If Liberty City was a woman, this is what Liberty City would look like – to me,” he said.
The painting depicts the exterior of a Liberty Square building bearing the number 1937, representing the year it was established. Two butterflies perched on Liberty City’s shoulders commemorate the death of 9-year-old Sherdavia Jenkins, who was killed in Liberty City by a stray bullet in 2006.
Create, share & meditate
“Art has memory and archive,” said artist and curator Gordon-Wallace.
She explained that artistic expression is necessary for the Black community to create, share and meditate upon art that not only teaches them where they have come from, but inspires the direction in which they are going.
Parker insists that Black artists are creating a movement in Miami that is just getting started.
“This is not over,” he said, referring to the exhibition as living beyond its walls.
Parker also supports that idea by dedicating time to organizing the painting of murals throughout Liberty City, because he believes art contributes to the betterment of humanity overall.
“That’s what is important,” he said. “This is about public art and liberty and justice and humanity.”