Third Horizon Film Festival (THFF) – an award-winning event that’s set a standard for showcasing quality and creativity as it provides a platform for Caribbean, diaspora and underrepresented and marginalized global south voices in film – returns to Miami for its sixth iteration this week, with programing beginning tomorrow, June 23, and running through the weekend.
This year’s festival will open at Pérez Art Museum Miami with the Florida premiere of “Cette Maison (This House),” the first feature film by Haitian Canadian filmmaker Miryam Charles, which enjoyed its world premiere in February at the Berlin International Film Festival.
In addition to PAMM, THFF will also be presented at Little Haiti Cultural Center, where most of the festival’s lineup of seven features – plus 46 short and medium-length films divided among 10 separate programs – will be screened. Several panel discussions and a lecture are also on the schedule.
Since the festival’s inception, Jason Fitzroy Jeffers and Romola Lucas have led a talented team of Caribbean people in presenting the four-day event.
According to Lucas, who this year took the reins as the sole festival director, the films THFF screens represent “real stories that help you connect to yourself and help you to connect to other people.”
She added that she believes THFF shows “how we are really connected. We may be on different pieces of rocks, talking in different colonial languages, but we are all one.”
Among the other features to be screened is “Lo que se hereda (It Runs in the Family)” by Victoria Linares Villegas of the Dominican Republic. A personal documentary, the film explores family intrigue, history, and the intersection of sexual identity and culture. Using her family members, Linares Villegas traces the life of her cousin, the late filmmaker Oscar Torres, and finds similarities between her reality and his.
Another feature being presented is “Chee$e,” the latest film by Trinidad and Tobago’s Damian Marcano. The drama, which had its world premiere in March at SXSW Film Festival, tells the story of a young man from a rural village who learns to make cheese yet must procure a way to earn more money, which leads him to the marijuana trade. The film includes the music of the popular music group Freetown Collective, who will perform live after the screening.
Beyond the festival’s lineup of new films, there will be a retrospective of the work of the late pioneering filmmaker Sarah Maldoror (1929-2020). Born in France of Guadeloupean ancestry, Maldoror was the first Black woman to direct a fiction feature, “Sambizanga,” released in 1973. A tribute to the anticolonial struggle that took place in Angola, a newly restored version of the film will screen at THFF alongside nine other Maldoror films.
One of these, the documentary “Aimé Césaire: Le masque de mots (Aimé Césaire: The Mask of Words),” focuses on the founding father of the négritude movement, Martiniquan poet Césaire. The film was made at the seminal Négritude Conference in Miami in 1987, at which Black thought leaders from around the world met to reexamine a philosophy that supports Black equality and the value of being different. A panel discussion marking the 35th anniversary of the conference will take place and include Annouchka de Andrade, Maldoror’s daughter, who will be at THFF to present her mother’s films.
“The Caribbean consists of several countries separated by the ocean,” said Lucas. “In most circumstances, water brings people together; in the case of the Caribbean, it does not … because it's so prohibitively expensive to travel amongst the Caribbean countries. These films are a way for you to travel throughout the Caribbean and its various diasporas.”