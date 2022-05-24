“‘Three Little Birds’ is that happy singalong song everyone knows. I have seen 2-year-olds sing it and 200-year-olds sing it. It’s a song of hope and love. It’s important for us to share that message,” said Cedella Marley, author of “Every Little Thing” – the children’s book that’s now inspired the “Three Little Birds” musical – and a daughter of reggae music icon Bob Marley.
That’s her intention and that of everyone else’s behind the theatrical production of “Three Little Birds,” informed by the classic Marley song with the famous lyric, “cause every little thing gonna’ be alright.”
“That’s one thing I’ve always tried to do with Daddy’s music – bring it to a generation that never got to meet him or know his music,” said his daughter.
“Three Little Birds” debuts June 22 as part of the upcoming City Theatre Summer Shorts festival at the Adrienne Arts Center for the Performing Arts, which runs through July 9.
More recently, a reception was held for the cast, crew and their supporters at Overtown’s Dunns Josephine Hotel in anticipation of the musical’s upcoming arrival in Miami next month.
The one-hour show follows Ziggy Marley, one of Bob Marley’s sons, as he faces his fears against tropical storms, evil spirits and the hair-snatching “duppy,” the Jamaican word for ghost. With the help of Doctor Bird and his feathered friends, Ziggy is reminded that “every little thing gonna’ be all right.”
This family-focused musical tells the story of facing your fears through the elder Marley’s music and lyrics. The book was adapted to the stage by Michale J. Bobbitt; the musical is directed by Gladys Ramirez.
“I want people to feel Joy. I want them to forget everything and be in the world of ‘Three Little Birds’ for 60 mins. This play delivers the message of peace, love, hope and togetherness,” said Ramirez. “After the pandemic, I think we need to hear that message.”
She went on to explain that it was a priority for the cast to reflect Jamaican culture, emphasizing how the Marleys have a special connection to South Florida’s Jamaican community. It took three rounds of auditions to cast TJ Pursley as Ziggy Marley, Malik Archibald as Doctor Bird and Toddra Brunson as Cedella Marley.
“I was so happy and honored they saw something in me to play the role,” said Brunson. “It was a string of auditions. They took actors and actresses and paired them up to see which Ziggy goes with Cedella. We received the lyrics to study. Jamie (Hinckson) played the score. We left to rehearse it and came back to perform for the audition.”
The music in “Three Little Birds” is another part of the production that needs to be perfect. A live reggae band will perform the score.
“You are going to hear the authentic drum and bass from Jamaican musicians. You’re going to hear rhythm sections from keyboards and guitars that feel authentic to Jamaica,” said musical director Jamie Hinckson.
Hinkson is a musician with more than 25 years of experience, having performed with artists such as The Wailers, The Wailing Souls and others. Currently, he is the keyboard player and musical director for a band led by another Marley son, Julian.
“I am happy I am giving live instrumentation to bring the play to life. I’ve watched how they did ‘Three Little Birds’ in the past and it doesn’t do it justice. The band and I will be setting a new standard for how this play is supposed to be,” said Hinckson.
Everyone behind “Three Little Birds” is putting their best foot forward to produce an amazing family show.
“You should come out to see ‘Three Little Birds’ because it’s something you haven’t seen before,” said Brunson. “You are going to want to watch it over and over again.”