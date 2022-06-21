Longtime Black Archives executive director Timothy A. Barber is leaving Miami for Tallahassee, where he will serve as director of museum operations for the Carrie Meek – James N. Eaton Sr. Southeast Regional Black Archives Research Center & Museum, located on the campus of Florida A&M University.
As a result, the board of directors of The Black Archives, History and Research Foundation of South Florida has announced the appointment of Kamila E. Pritchett to interim executive director of the organization, effective July 1.
“Ms. Pritchett has been a strategic partner of mine and a key contributor for all of the organization’s most pivotal moments over the last nine years,” said the outgoing Barber. “She is highly intelligent, a community leader and – most importantly for this role – has a deep respect for Miami’s Black history and the vision of the Black Archives. I have full confidence that she is well-suited to take on the directorship.”
Pritchett joined the Black Archives in 2013 as development coordinator; her most recent title was operations and programming manager. During her time at the Black Archives, she served as a key part of the team that oversaw the reopening of the theater in 2014; the relocation of the Black Archives from the Joseph Caleb Center in Brownsville to the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater in Overtown; the restoration and reopening of the Historic D. A. Dorsey House; the development of the Black Archives Endowment Fund; and the growth and development of the organization’s programming, membership and donor base.
“Ms. Pritchett’s service with the Black Archives as operations and programming manager allows for a smooth transition for leadership of the organization. With a family legacy deeply rooted in Miami, she will continue to tell the history of our ancestors for generations to come,” said Patricia J. Braynon, board chair.
Prior to her work at the Black Archives, Pritchett worked as a community liaison for the Healthy Start Coalition of Miami-Dade, and before that as a journalist for Forum Publishing Group/Tribune Company. Also active in the community, Pritchett is currently the president of the Greater Miami Chapter of The Links and is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.