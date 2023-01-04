“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical,” a hit show about the uplifting story behind a “Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll,” is coming to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts Jan. 17. The North American tour showcases the spectacular voices of Zurin Villanueva and Naomi Rodgers, who alternately share the stage in the title role.
Critically acclaimed Black playwright and creator of “Tina,” Katori Hall, debuted the nearly three-hour production in 2018 in London. The production runs the gamut from the legendary singer-songwriter’s humble beginnings to her tumultuous marriage to Ike Turner and her illustrious solo musical career. It premiered on Broadway in 2019 and was later nominated for 12 Tony Awards, including best musical.
In previous interviews, Hall has addressed the responsibility she feels in representing Black women in their fullness through her writing. With Turner’s collaboration in the early stages of development, together they worked to convey how being raised in the South impacted the music icon’s life, creating a framework for her story.
“It’s the way Katori Hall writes that definitely does its job. She writes in a wonderful rhythm with so many alliterations you can chew and bite into. You can explore through her writing,” said Villanueva.
The show has brought devoted Turner fans from around the world together to celebrate her life, with multiple productions opening in Europe, and to witness the embodiment of Turner on stage. The show was shut down in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic after coming to Broadway but returned in 2021. The production continues to share Turner’s story with fans in North America after starting its tour this fall with a new cast and band.
“It’s wonderful because it feels like Tina Turner allows us to borrow her fans. They are so loving, and they turn up for her. They come singing her songs, doing her isms and telling her story,” said Villanueva. “They treat you like you’re Tina. That’s what it must feel like when you’re a huge recording artist like Tina Turner. It’s incredible.”
Villanueva has dedicated her life to singing, acting and dancing since she was a young girl. She established her career on Broadway portraying Nala in “The Lion King” and was the first Black woman to play a Plastic in the musical “Mean Girls.” The experienced actress has a range of shows under her belt but expressed lingering doubt over her current role, which she believes is her career’s biggest accomplishment.
“I was quite surprised to get the role. I didn’t think I was the right type,” said the actress. “I’m tall and thin, and I don’t look like Tina. But Tina Turner always talks about being thin when she was younger and having long legs. So, there are a few things I hold onto even though we don’t look alike.”
While Villanueva has concerns about not resembling Turner, loyal Turner fans have told her that they hear the legendary artist on stage when they close their eyes. Villanueva’s singing style and voice, along with Rodgers’, fill the room with the essence of Turner that only invigorates fans more. The lead actresses embody Turner while adding nuances to their respective characterizations, giving the audience a different but signature Tina during each performance.
Both actresses perform in four out of the eight performances a week. Equally sharing a lead role is a practice a handful of shows in the entertainment business uses to ensure actors protect their talents once they move on to a different show, according to Villanueva. Strenuous shows like “Tina” evenly split the physical toll between actors, primarily when leads are only off stage to change costumes from 30 seconds to one minute at a time.
Sharing the burden and joys of playing Tina allows Rodgers and Villanueva to burst out on stage with the same passion and soul Turner carried throughout her career. It allows the actresses to feed and grow off of each other to give their all in each performance.
“We both learned a lot from each other and borrow from each other, which all leads to different choices to get deeper in the material and that can only help, not hinder,” said Villanueva. “It’s also like you have a buddy because when you’re the star of the musical, no one else knows what it is you’re going through. But she does.”
Turner’s hands-on involvement in the writing process with Hall allowed her to offer a transparent, unsanitized retelling that previous biographical films couldn’t offer. With Turner’s story, Hall had the opportunity to add more depth and vulnerability by exploring the difficulties of Turner’s life and the complicated relationship with her mother she had previously never revealed. Turner is presented in a new light for audiences to feel the pain, passion and power of her life.
The musician’s journey to stardom inspired Hall to write about Turner’s turbulent career as she broke down music industry barriers. Turner rose to fame alongside her husband Ike Turner in the 1960s and embarked on a solo career after separating from him in 1978. Since then, she’s won a total of 12 Grammy Awards and sold millions of records worldwide. She earned the title of the “Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll” after being inducted twice into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, once with Ike Turner and afterward as a solo artist.
“Tina’s story is a story showing how she overcame everything. Her story goes through so many sections of life,” said Villanueva. “It’s an impactful story of how she had nothing and built everything from nothing and then rebuilt it again. I think every single person could take something away from her story.”
Now retired from performing, Turner spoke out about her abusive marriage in the 1980s and Ike became the villain in her life story. Turner decided to reframe Ike in the writing process to bring humanity and complexity to his character while still highlighting the brutality of the relationship. Their toxic love story, according to Villanueva, is one people need to hear.
“Their story is definitely hard on the soul, especially to feel that pain on stage. It’s not easy but I know telling the story is going to reach someone out there in the audience that needs to see it,” said Villanueva. “These kinds of things still happen, and when you don’t really see it coming you can just fall into it. So, continuing to tell her story can help some people going through that.”
The rollercoaster of Turner’s life demonstrates light at the end of a dark tunnel. The limitations she came across were pushed aside to make way for the prominent place she would hold in music and culture.
“The audience is going to leave feeling like they can do anything,” said Villanueva. “I would like them to leave with the idea that nothing is over until you say it’s over.”