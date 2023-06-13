The 27th annual American Black Film Festival (ABFF) returns this week to Miami Beach, packed with original film screenings, panel discussions filled with star-studded talent, casting calls and awards.
Here are a few featured projects highlighting the Black experience on film and capturing Black actors in positive and unique roles. The festival takes place June 14-18 in various locations around South Beach.
“They Cloned Tyrone” premieres at ABFF’s red carpet opening night at 7:30 p.m. at the New World Center Performance Hall. The film stars Jamie Foxx, John Boyega and Teyonah Parris as an unlikely trio thrust onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy after a series of eerie events. The film officially launches on Netflix July 21.
Based on the book by Tia Williams, “The Perfect Find” features Gabrielle Union and Keith Powers with a majority-Black cast in an all-new American romantic comedy. The Netflix original focuses on Union’s character, Jenna, falling for her younger coworker – the boss’ son – Eric, played by Powers. The film will screen June 16 at 7:30 p.m., also at the New World Center Performance Hall. It will be available on the streaming service June 23.
ABFF is also spotlighting multiple documentaries, but it’s likely that the award-winning “Locked Out,” which captures the real-life implications of the housing crisis, that will feel most familiar to Floridians. Directed by Oscar nominee Kate Davis and Luchina Fisher, it highlights the stories of three Black women in Detroit struggling with the impact of housing injustice. The film will screen June 17 at 1:45 p.m. at the O Cinema South Beach.
For a full lineup of screenings and exact times and locations for all events, visit ABFF.com.
The festival will culminate with Community Day, a free event open to all, June 18 at The Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater from noon to 5 p.m. The 2023 program will feature “Rap Sh!t” and “Young Love,” and a Q&A with the series' respective creators will follow.
The hit comedy show “Rap Sh!t,” created by actor, producer and director Issa Rae, premiered during last year’s festival and was renewed for a second season but hasn’t announced a release date. The series follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna and Mia, who reunite to form a rap group.
The all-new animated series “Young Love,” by Oscar-winning director Matthew A. Cherry, will screen Sunday evening after a brief intermission during the event. The piece expands on Cherry’s “Hair Love” and offers an honest look into the Young family’s world as they juggle life’s trials, like marriage, parenthood and multigenerational dynamics.
Visit ABFF’s Eventbrite page online (search for “ABFF Community Day”) to register for a free admission ticket and attend Community Day.