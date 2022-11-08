COVID certainly didn’t kill South Florida’s literary scene. When the pandemic hit, the beloved Miami Book Fair went online and attracted more people than ever before. The Fair’s platform for virtual attendance has since been adopted as a permanent fixture as a testament to innovation, but now that we’re all attending events live and in person again, it will be great to unplug the laptop and enjoy the festival on our own two feet.
You remember what that’s like – driving downtown to Miami Dade College, parking in a nearby garage, attending book discussions and waiting on lines for author autographs? It’s time to get back to that. Still concerned about COVID? Mask up.
This 39th annual Miami Book Fair runs from Sunday, Nov. 13, through Sunday, Nov. 20 and – with the exception of a handful of evening programs and entry to Street Fair – is free to attend. Like every preceding year, there will be more than 400 authors from all over the world reading from their books in English, Spanish, French and Haitian Creole. They’ll be talking about issues of the day through fiction, nonfiction, poetry, photography, illustrations and graphic novels to tell their stories in person, streaming and on demand.
The ‘big’ Street Fair weekend happens Friday through Sunday, Nov. 18-20, with programming for readers of all ages from 10 a.m. – dusk, family-friendly edutainment at Children’s Alley, live music from the Off The Shelf stage, and a teeming open-air marketplace where attendees can browse booksellers and Miami makers.
Because everyone’s literary tastes are personal and unique, fairgoers should scope out the Miami Book Fair guide in advance to determine how best to consume this monumental event, but we’re sharing our top six picks for live author presentations on Saturday, Nov. 19, in order of appearance. To plan your visit, read the entire, mind-warping eight-day schedule and buy your tickets in advance, visit MiamiBookFair.com.
1. D. Watkins on “Black Boy Smile: A Memoir in Moments” – 12 p.m., Building 2, First Floor, Room 2106
At 9 years old, D. Watkins had three concerns in life: picking his dad’s Lotto numbers, keeping his Nikes free of creases and being a man. At the time, his home of east Baltimore was a poverty-stricken city battling the height of the crack epidemic. Like many boys around him, Watkins was thrust out of childhood and into a world where manhood meant surviving by slinging crack and finding oneself on the right side of a pistol. For 30 years, he was forced to safeguard every moment of joy he experienced or risk losing himself entirely. In “Black Boy Smile: A Memoir in Moments,” he harnesses these experiences to tell the story of how he matured into the man he is today – beloved author, college professor, editor, and devoted husband and father.“Black Boy Smile”is the story of a Black boy who healed.
2. Pushcart Prize-nominated poet and New York Times bestselling author Rio Cortez on “Golden Ax” – 12 p.m., Building 6, Second Floor, Room 6100
In “Golden Ax,” visionary writer Rio Cortez explores personal, political and artistic frontiers. It journeys from her family’s history as "Afropioneers" in the American West – they were some of the earliest Black settlers in the western United States after Reconstruction – to glimpses of transcendent, liberated futures. In poems that range from wry, tongue-in-cheek observations about contemporary life to more nuanced meditations on her ancestors, “Golden Ax” invites readers to reimagine the West, Black womanhood, and the legacies that shape and sustain the pursuit of freedom.
3. Megan Giddings on “The Women Could Fly” – 3 p.m., Building 8, First Floor, Magic 8102
Megan Giddings’ “The Women Could Fly” is a piercing dystopian novel about the unbreakable bond between a young woman and her mysterious mother, set in a world in which witches are real and single women are closely monitored. Here, the author of the critically acclaimed “Lakewood” explores the limits women face – and the powers they have to transgress and transcend them. Reminiscent of the works of Margaret Atwood, Shirley Jackson and Octavia Butler, the book offers up a biting social commentary.
4. White House correspondent April Ryan on “Black Women Will Save the World: An Anthem” – 3 p.m., Building 3, Third Floor, Chapman 3210
In her latest book, April Ryan offers an inspiring and heart-tugging portrait of a momentous year when America elected its first Black woman vice president – and celebrates the tenacity, power and impact of Black women across America. From the birth of this nation, Black women have transformed their pain into progress and have been at the frontlines of the country’s political, social, and economic struggles. These “sheroes,” as Ryan calls them, include current political leaders such as Maxine Waters, Valerie Jarrett and Kamala Harris, and other activists and artists like Regina King. Combining profiles and in-depth interviews, Ryan explores the challenges Black women endure and how the lessons they’ve learned can help us shape our own stories.
5. Morowa Yejidé on “Creatures of Passage” – 4 p.m., Building 8, Second Floor, Room 8203
With echoes of Toni Morrison’s “Beloved,” Morowa Yejidé’s second novel tells the story of Nephthys Kinwell, a Washington, D.C., taxi driver ferrying passengers in a 1967 Plymouth Belvedere with a ghost in the trunk. Endless rides and alcohol help her manage her grief over the death of her twin brother, Osiris, who was murdered and dumped in the Anacostia River. Unknown to her when the book opens in 1977, her estranged great-nephew, 10-year-old Dash, is finding himself drawn to the banks of that very same body of water. It is there that the boy – reeling from having witnessed an act of molestation at his school but still questioning what and who he saw – has charmed conversations with a mysterious figure he calls the "River Man." And when Dash arrives unexpectedly at Nephthys’ door bearing a cryptic note about his unusual discourse, Nephthys must face what frightens her most. Filled with otherworldly landscapes, flawed superhumans and reluctant ghosts, “Creatures of Passage” presents an intriguing imagining of a parallel world.
6. Tia Williams “Seven Days in June” – 4:30 p.m., Building 8, Second Floor, Room 8201
Tia Williams’ New York Times bestseller “Seven Days in June” is a story of love found, love lost and love found again. Maybe. Eva Mercy is a single mom and bestselling erotica writer. Shane Hall is a reclusive, enigmatic, award-winning novelist. When they meet unexpectedly at a literary event, sparks fly, raising buried traumas. No one knows that 15 years earlier, teenage Eva and Shane spent one crazy, torrid week madly in love. They may now be pretending not to know each other, but they can’t deny their chemistry – or the fact that they’ve been secretly writing to each other in their books through the years. Over the next seven days, the two reconnect, but a weary Eva wants him gone so her life can return to normal. Before that happens, though, she needs a few questions answered.