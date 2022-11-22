The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) will debut a significant, thought-provoking new exhibition, “Afrofuturism: A History of Black Futures,” in March of next year.
Investigating Afrofuturist expression through art, music, activism and more, the exhibition explores and reveals Afrofuturism’s historic and poignant engagement with African American history and popular culture. From the enslaved looking to the cosmos for freedom and popular sci-fi stories inspiring Black astronauts, to the musical influence of Sun Ra, OutKast, P-Funk and more, “Afrofuturism” covers a broad and impactful spectrum.
Visitors to the 4,300-square-foot temporary exhibition will view various objects from Afrofuturism pioneers, including Octavia Butler’s typewriter, Nichelle Nichols’ “Star Trek” uniform and the spacesuit-inspired costume worn by Nona Hendryx while performing with LaBelle.
An exhibition highlight is the Black Panther costume worn by the late Chadwick Boseman in the blockbuster film of the same name. The Black Panther is the first superhero of African descent to appear in mainstream American comics, and the film itself is the first primary cinematic production based on the character.
The exhibition also utilizes select objects to elevate stories that speak to Black liberation and social equality, such as Trayvon Martin’s flight suit from Experience Aviation. It was his hope to become an astronaut.
“Trayvon Martin’s flight suit tells the story of a dream of space flight ended tragically by earthbound violence,” said Kevin Young, the Andrew W. Mellon director of the NMAAHC. “We are honored to tell more of Trayvon’s story, exploring his love of flight and mechanics and his fondness for science and technology. ‘Afrofuturism’ charts the joy of a rich, imagined future, often in the face of injustice.”
Since its opening in 2016, NMAAHC has supported conversations, collections and initiatives surrounding Afrofuturism. “Afrofuturism: A History of Black Futures” will be on view in the museum’s Bank of America Special Exhibitions Gallery from March 24, 2023, through March 2024.