Numerous events commemorating the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday will go forward this week and continue beyond the official Monday holiday.
The West Perrine Community Development Corporation's (CDC) annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast is Jan. 13 at 7:30 a.m. at the Doubletree Hotel, located at 711 NW 72nd Ave. in Miami. The Children's Trust is the presenting sponsor and attendance is by reservation only.
On Jan. 15 at 11:30 a.m., The Children's Trust’s annual “Battle of the Bands” takes place at Southridge Stadium at 11250 SW 192 St. in Miami. The event, organized by the West Perrine CDC, will feature some of the finest marching bands from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. It's presented this year by Jackson Health System and Community Health of South Florida (CHI). Admission is $10.
MLK Day, Jan. 17, kicks off at 7 a.m. with a Commemorative Men's Day Service for men only at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, located at 16900 SW 100 Ave., in Perrine.
For the second year in a row, the annual 5000 Role Models Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Breakfast will take place online due to COVID-19. The Jan. 17, 9 a.m. event boasts headliners Don Lemon of CNN and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, in addition to the following “mentor legends”: Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Leonard Pitts Jr., and the Revs. Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton, among other local notables. Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson (D-FL-24), will introduce her 38 Wilson Scholars for the class of 2022 who will be awarded scholarships, induct new mentors and award congressional records. The 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project was founded in 1993 to guide minority boys along a carefully charted path to manhood and a college education.
The signature MLK Day parade in Liberty City begins at 11 a.m. on Jan. 17. The planned 2.5 hour route runs along NW 54th St. between 10th and 32nd avenues. It follows an 8-mile path that King once traveled during his frequent engagements in Miami. The more than 100 parade entries include corporate floats; federal, state and local officials; police and military units; historic pioneers; high school and college marching bands; dance and drill teams; equestrians; classic and exotic cars; motorcycles; a historic Miami-Dade transit bus; civic, church, community and veterans groups; and trade unions. The parade will broadcast live on Miami’s WPLG Channel 10. It also will be videotaped and shown later as an hourlong special on WLRN.
Finally, on Jan. 22 at 11:30 a.m., The Children's Trust Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Resource Fair – free and open to the public – takes place at the Goulds Community Center, 11350 SW 216 St. in Goulds. The event is presented by Jackson Health System, CHI and the Goulds Park & Recreation Dept.