Carrie Underwood and CeCe Winans

Carrie Underwood (L), and CeCe Winans performed at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday. Blanco Brown presents the award for group of the year.

 AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

CeCe Winans and Carrie Underwood brought the Academy of Country Music Awards to church on Sunday.

The gospel legend and the country superstar joined forces for a top-notch, powerful performance that was the show’s highlight.

Nashville Tennessee

Keith Urban (L), and Mickey Guyton speak at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, April 18. 

1 of 2

Underwood performed songs from her recent gospel hymns album “My Savior,” and she and Winans blended their voices like angels onstage. Underwood kicked off the performance with “Amazing Grace” and “Great Is Thy Faithfulness,” then Winans joined in, matching her strong vocal performance.

Collaborative moments were a theme during the awards show.

The award for group of the year was presented by Blanco Brown, in his first public appearance since suffering significant injuries in a head-on vehicle collision last year.

The event was hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton, the first Black woman to host the ACM Awards.

Tags

Load comments