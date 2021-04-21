CeCe Winans and Carrie Underwood brought the Academy of Country Music Awards to church on Sunday.
The gospel legend and the country superstar joined forces for a top-notch, powerful performance that was the show’s highlight.
Underwood performed songs from her recent gospel hymns album “My Savior,” and she and Winans blended their voices like angels onstage. Underwood kicked off the performance with “Amazing Grace” and “Great Is Thy Faithfulness,” then Winans joined in, matching her strong vocal performance.
Collaborative moments were a theme during the awards show.
The award for group of the year was presented by Blanco Brown, in his first public appearance since suffering significant injuries in a head-on vehicle collision last year.
The event was hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton, the first Black woman to host the ACM Awards.