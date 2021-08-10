In her debut novel, "You Will Know the Truth," former Washington D.C. public defender and author Leslie T. Thornton takes readers on a non-stop thrill ride that ricochets across Washington, D.C. through courtrooms, backrooms, and the Oval Office, all to unravel the dangerous mystery the White House is hiding. The book is based on her own career.
The main character is public defender Nicki Jo Lewis and when she pulls the F Street murder no one is surprised—she’s the best. But this case is different. Three times, the trial is almost derailed, the government’s key witness, a ne’er-d-well named Rolex, is not what he seems and, half-way through, D.C. police become mired in questions about another appalling crime scene inside a rowhouse uptown.
As Police Chief Coley tries to unravel the mysterious and macabre findings there, his investigation is thwarted by his old friend David Stackhouse, U.S. Secret Service Special Agent-in-Charge of the President’s protective detail. The Service has already been at the scene, apparently, in some crazy, middle-of-the-night, hanging-from-ropes deal, but agent Stackhouse won’t, or can’t tell his friend why.
One thing is clear. Nicki is caught up in something bigger than she knows, and everyone is keeping secrets—the government’s witness, the court reporter, the judge, possibly a juror and, apparently, the President of the United States.
Arguably, none of the madness going on outside of Nicki’s trial is her business. But someone or something has put her in the middle of it, and she is desperate to find out what’s going on. She has an old connection with a witness, it turns out, and his world spills over into hers in ways that endanger, infuriate, and frighten her.
The book, which has been reviewed by the likes of former Congressman Alan Wheat and Washington Speakers Bureau co-founder Harry Rhoads Jr.
“From ‘Who done it?’ to ‘Who did it!’…You Will Know the Truth has more twists than a bag of licorice,” Rhoads said in the release. “In a shocking finale, your emotions will be overwhelmed as you weigh the ethical dilemma faced by our chosen leaders.”
Wheat added that, “Those who know Washington will recognize the places and wonder why they haven’t met these people. Those who don’t should be prepared to become involved in a world where you never know what’s going to happen next and can’t wait to find out. Everyone will believe the story is one of Washington’s deep secrets revealed by an insider breaking the code of silence."
Thornton, who’s lived in D.C. for more than 30 years, tried armed rape, murder, and conspiracy cases as a public defender when she began her legal career. Later, she spent eight years as a senior executive in the Clinton Administration, with top-secret clearance.