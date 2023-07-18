Don’t you just hate it when someone steals your lunch?
This common conundrum is the subject of “Dan’s Lunch,” one of 50 short films that will be screened at this year’s eighth annual Miami 4 Social Change Youth Film Festival.
The film, directed by Charmiana Delphonse, was plucked from more than 600 submissions and will be shown during the two-day event being held Thursday, July 20 and Friday, July 21 at Miami Dade College’s North Campus.
Saliha Nelson, Ed.D., and CEO of URGENT Inc., a youth development program in Miami, is the festival’s producer, and says that the screening puts young filmmakers like Delphonse center stage.
“The festival is a way for them to show their films and compete against international storytellers in the same age range,” said Nelson. “This is a great platform not only to celebrate our students and the work that they created to compete, but it is also an opportunity for them to network with their peers.”
Presented by URGENT Inc. in collaboration with Miami Dade College and the School of Entertainment and Design Technology, Nelson says the group of filmmakers is diverse and the genres run the gamut from music videos, public service announcements and animations to live-action shorts and documentaries.
Considered entries had to be eight minutes in length or less, with content that focused on a social change theme, and filmmakers needed to be 24 years old or younger. Only original works were accepted.
In addition to getting their films screened, the festival also offers an educational component: The “Shoot Your Shot!” pitch competition gives young filmmakers a chance to introduce their film proposals.
“Content creators between the ages of 15 and 17 will have 90 seconds to pitch their film ideas to prospective judges who will see if they have the presentation, the ideas and innovation,” said Nelson.
There will also be panel discussions facilitated by local industry professionals.
“We’ll have a ‘Media Empowerment Industry’ panel so they can learn about different careers in the industry,” said Nelson.
Actor, model and motivational speaker Sergio Delavicci returns for the third year as the festival’s special guest, along with hip-hop artist Damon “Kool Rock-Ski” Wimbley, formerly of the ’80s rap trio the Fat Boys.
“Because this is the 50-year anniversary of hip-hop and its influence in film and soundtrack, we’re going to have old-school hip-hop artist [Damon], and he’ll be coming to share about how [the Fat Boys] got started with hip-hop in the film industry when they were young, so the kids will have some history as well,” said Nelson.
Educating participants about the entertainment industry is one of the festival’s primary goals and it is also an offshoot of Urgent Inc.’s annual Film Arts Culture Entrepreneurship Program (FACE).
Nelson encourages those who are interested to apply. Additional information is available on the organization’s website.
“The film festival is an opportunity that we’ve developed because we run our own film program,” Nelson said. “We hire high school students who are interested in film, and they work with us as interns year-round. And so, not only do they learn how to be storytellers and learn the technical aspects of camerawork and storytelling, but they also get professional development and mentorship with a series of industry professionals.”
Delphonse admits that when she first began in the program in 2022, she really wasn’t invested in the craft of moviemaking.
“I was always interested in film. I watched a lot of movies and TV shows, but I didn’t have much knowledge about film. I wasn’t that type of person who watched the credits at the end,” said Delphonse.
As a pre-apprentice, her interest has grown. In addition to her being a director of “Dan’s Lunch,” she’s also the assistant director of “Loosen Up,” as well as an editor and actress in “Sock,” all of which will be screened at the festival.
Delphonse says her time with FACE and her participation in the three short films has been an eye-opening experience. The program and the film festival have challenged her to face her fears and how to work hard to achieve her goals.
“They taught me a lot about film in a short period of time. They also taught me about real-world etiquette,” she said. “I wasn’t used to the discipline that I was given. The real film industry, you know, it’s hard. It’s not easy. You have to have tough skin. It’s not about what you’re comfortable with. It’s about breaking that bubble.”
She is planning to attend Valencia Community College in Orlando this fall, where she plans to continue her training in film and the entertainment industry.
Nelson hopes that others who attend the festival walk away inspired by the experience.
“We want young people to come out and see other young filmmakers who’ve submitted their ideas … and also to learn about issues that they may not be aware of. It’s going to be a fun time. It’s going to be engaging. It’s going to be entertaining, but it’s also going to be really educational.”
