Have you ever taken the time to ask a child what they want?
Their answers are fascinating and bring about the most interesting conversations. As an early elementary educator, I am privy to such conversations on a daily basis. I get to listen to students share their desire for their favorite gadget, toy, fad or fashion item. Limits don’t exist and the possibilities are endless. Even if students are met with the possibility of not getting what they want or experience utter devastation, this does not halt their dream or desire. Each day I walk into my class, there is an overarching sense of hopeful desire.
Over the last year in our city, we have survived and even thrived through some of the most devastating events that we could have possibly imagined. We can all attest to our personal victories, struggles and setbacks, but we all cannot deny how we have grown and continue to overcome.
Many families have transitioned back into a rhythm of life for their children. Still, this new rhythm of life has nuanced simply because life is not a straight line. In a previous article, we celebrated the creativity and strength of motherhood and pointed to the opportunity to get to know our children more intentionally. We fight for them, if for nothing else in the face of devastation.
One of the most recent and disastrous events in one of our city's includes the collapse of the Surfside Towers. This catastrophic event has fallout that has yet to subside by any stretch of the imagination. Moreover, the effects of the global pandemic are still far reaching, despite the great strides that have been made for health and the social economic wholeness of our city. After all of these events from 2020 and beyond, we are left with asking ourselves the same type of question that my students can so easily answer.
What do we really want?
In the wake of so many shifts, we have to figure out how to answer that question with hope for our families in tangible ways. This was even more apparent as the holidays wound down. We are looking for more than just new year resolutions, diets or pipe dreams. I think if we're honest, our families and loved ones are looking for a way to look for the future with hope and joy again.
Devastation has been utterly apparent in the last few years and we have been resilient in our homes and in our communities. We are picking up the pieces and choosing to live with smiles that come from real healing and joy in our souls.
Our families can choose to both spread and receive joy with the start of a new year. We can zestfully anticipate what we want and hope for good for others. We can choose to be like my students where resiliency isn't just the ability to just withstand difficulty, but to build something more within our immediate homes and families, with full anticipation for even more. But our willingness to have childlike desire and fiery hope is up to us.
We are actually the ‘grown ups’ in this whole thing called life. Can you believe it?
We can definitely follow our kids’ lead this year for more than just their list of stuff they want (or what is probably on the floor from the holidays... Ha!).
We get to be intentional this year to cast down what may be stifling our desire to hope again. I believe our family's future can be bright. We can invite our families to make it so.
How can your family foster desire and hope in your neighborhood as the new year begins?